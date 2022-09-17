Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Lions QB and Rocket alum, Eli Anderson recognized by MACCC and NJCAA
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central alumni and now EMCC quarterback, Eli Anderson is being honored by the MACCC and NJCAA after his first career start last week. He was named this weeks MACCC player of the week. He also was named player of the week by the NJCAA where he currently leads the league in completion percentage. Anderson threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions 45-9 victory over Holmes last Thursday.
Raleigh High School football player killed in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a Raleigh High School football player was killed in a crash. The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Sylvarena just before 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. According to MHP, the crash involved a Chevrolet Avalanche and an 18-wheeler. School officials […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Speculation about a situation that happened after the Northeast Jones - South Jones high school football game has been addressed by Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker. WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Hazel Janette “Jan” Walker Lang
Private graveside services for Mrs. Hazel Janette “Jan” Walker Lang be Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery with the Reverend Clifton Brown officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Lang, 94, of Meridian, passed...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder
Graveside services for Mr. Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hays Cemetery, with Brother James Rickles officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Tedder, age 87, of Meridian passed away on...
WTOK-TV
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 4-year-old girl who was shot at a Jones County apartment complex Tuesday was listed after surgery in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD also confirmed that the name of the alleged shooter given by witnesses, Loretta Brown, proved...
WTOK-TV
MDOT schedules road closure in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary closure is planned by the Mississippi Department of transportation in Neshoba County next week. Crews will build a new alignment at North Tucker Road and Highway 19. The work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Drivers...
Mississippi woman accused of shooting 4-year-old arrested
Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.
WTOK-TV
MPSD takes water precautions at schools
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District has several campuses that are affected by the Boil Water Notice issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east city limits to the west city limits. The district said as of Wednesday morning, all affected campuses have...
WTOK-TV
Active shooter drill aims to improve school safety in Clarke Co.
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A multi-agency training exercise today in Clarke County aims to make sure everyone works together in the event of an active shooter situation. “God forbid we have any type of situation like that, but we would like to be somewhat prepared,” Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said.
WTOK-TV
Meridian water advisory could be lifted soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - North Meridian still remained under a precautionary Boil Water Notice Wednesday but there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Meridian Public Works said it hopes to lift the notice Thursday, pending test results. The city said residents north of 20th Street might...
WTOK-TV
We have the return of 90 degree temperatures
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are starting the week off just right once again. No rain at all is expected in the forecast today. It will be great day to get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. You will need to keep your water bottle handy though, high temperatures are near the lower 90s. Humidity is creeping back in the area, so it will feel pretty hot outside.
WTOK-TV
Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Collinsville man has been arrested and charged with inappropriate actions with a vulnerable person. Authorities said Jeffrey Marcum, 55, took advantage of someone who is a stroke survivor and uses a wheelchair. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Marcum was familiar with the victim, but...
WTOK-TV
The Taste of Meridian festival set for Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will have its food showcased to the public this weekend, as several businesses are coming together to show off their special dishes. The Taste of Meridian food festival will be Saturday starting at 5 p.m. on city hall lawn. The Taste of...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_19_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Mayceo Levell Campbell. Campbell is a 37-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ in height and weighs 170 pounds. He is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
WTOK-TV
MHP: Jasper Co. teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen from Jasper County died from a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena early Wednesday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m. The wreck involved a collision between a 2014 Kenworth 18-wheeler hauling chickens and...
WTOK-TV
We have a relief from the 90s in sight
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! We have another rain free day ahead of us, but it will be very hot this afternoon. High temperatures are increasing into the mid 90s. It will feel a lot warmer than our forecast temperature for today. Heat indices are reaching near 100 degrees. Continue to hydrate your body the heat remains over the area for the next few days.
WTOK-TV
Renovation of Ellis Theater is about to wrap up
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Marty Stuart has been working on this project for a while now and is finally beginning to wrap up the remodel of Ellis Theater. This project has been a beast to complete, and with the end in sight, everyone who has been a part of it is excited to see the final touches go up.
WTOK-TV
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east city limits to the west city limits. A 12-inch water line ruptured around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Crews worked to replace the line near 27th Street and 29th Avenue.
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault with a Weapon on a LEO in Neshoba County
CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $800, $1,000. DANIEL BARRIER, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LIEA M BELL, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. ARA...
