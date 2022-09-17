Desperate Nebraska fans chant for Urban Meyer as next coach

Nebraska played host to FOX College Football’s pregame show on Saturday before its game against Oklahoma.

The matchup was the first since Scott Frost was fired Sunday after going 16-31 as Cornhusker coach.

The timing could not have been more perfect — or awkward — in Lincoln as one of the people on the FOX panel was former successful college coach — and failure as an NFL head coach — Urban Meyer.

Before interim coach Mickey Joseph had a chance to take the field, the Cornhusker faithful were in full throat: “We want Urban.”

Some folks never learn.

Meyer imparted wisdom on what it is like to take over a program, too.

Garden hose? Fire hose? Meyer was doing nothing to douse the fans’ dreams of him as Cornhusker coach in 2023.

The Cornhuskers scored first but Oklahoma responded with 28 straight points. That’s going to do nothing to quiet the throng.