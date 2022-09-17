ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Desperate Nebraska fans chant for Urban Meyer as next coach

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAhYu_0hzcmf5s00

Nebraska played host to FOX College Football’s pregame show on Saturday before its game against Oklahoma.

The matchup was the first since Scott Frost was fired Sunday after going 16-31 as Cornhusker coach.

The timing could not have been more perfect — or awkward — in Lincoln as one of the people on the FOX panel was former successful college coach — and failure as an NFL head coach — Urban Meyer.

Before interim coach Mickey Joseph had a chance to take the field, the Cornhusker faithful were in full throat: “We want Urban.”

Some folks never learn.

Meyer imparted wisdom on what it is like to take over a program, too.

Garden hose? Fire hose? Meyer was doing nothing to douse the fans’ dreams of him as Cornhusker coach in 2023.

The Cornhuskers scored first but Oklahoma responded with 28 straight points. That’s going to do nothing to quiet the throng.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Scott Frost
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy