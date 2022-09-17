ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Christian's Kendall Catalon with worst fair catch in college football history

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
Missouri is in the SEC. Abilene Christian isn’t.

The Wildcats went to Columbia, Mo, for a paycheck game against the Tigers on Saturday.

It looks like Missouri knew what it was doing when looking for a cupcake opponent.

Kendall Catalon is a senior for the Wildcats, so had to know better.

Watch as Catalon decides to make a fair catch of the Missouri punt at the Abilene 1-yard line.

Perhaps he was confused and thought he was downing the ball. There can be no other explanation.

Catalon is a transfer from Arkansas, so he can’t use the big SEC stage as an excuse. Catalon went to Legacy High School in Arkansas.

His legacy in college football is going viral for this decision to make a fair catch at his team’s 1.

