ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, MI

Michigan veteran convicted of faking injuries, defrauding VA of nearly $265K

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7ycY_0hzclihq00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan veteran was sentenced earlier this week to five years in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs of $260,000 in benefits he did not deserve.

Prosecutors argued that Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton was seen walking, even carrying a heavy bag of cat food on his shoulder and using his left hand, directly contradicting his earlier claims that he lost the use of his legs and left hand while serving, MLive.com reported.

Acquaintances also told investigators that they had not seen Gray in a wheelchair except when attending his VA appointments.

According to MLive.com, Gray was convicted in April in U.S. District Court of conspiracy to defraud the government, making a false statement to the VA, theft of government funds and making a false, fictitious or fraudulent claim. He was sentenced Wednesday.

The benefits Gray was convicted of fraudulently receiving are intended for veterans who cannot work or care for themselves due to service-related injuries. The fraud dates to 2004, prosecutors argued.

In addition to the five-year prison sentence, Gray was also ordered to pay $264,631.51 in restitution for the stolen benefits, MLive.com reported.

Meanwhile, his 53-year-old wife, Paula Gray, was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the government, making false statements to the VA and making a false, fictitious or fraudulent claim. She was sentenced to three years on probation and ordered to pay the same restitution, the news outlet reported.

Joseph Gray’s attorney, Scott Graham, said Gray earned military decorations during the Gulf War and “sustained life-changing injuries,” including injuries to his shoulders from a fall in Saudi Arabia.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lawton, MI
Lawton, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Fraud#Va#Mlive Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
74K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy