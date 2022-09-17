ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia farm honors Stetson Bennett with 10-acre maze

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
Stetson Bennett IV is royalty in Georgia after the ‘Dawgs won the national championship with him at quarterback.

He’s so highly regarded, that Poppell Farms in Odum, Ga, created a 10-acre maze as an homage to Bennett.

What would Poppell Farms do for an encore if Bennett leads Georgia to another national title?

