Boulder County, CO

CBS Denver

EB I-70 closed at Exit 288 due to cement truck rollover

Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Exit 288 or US 40 Colfax Avenue near Aurora on Tuesday afternoon. A cement truck rolled over.The driver asked to be taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the rollover. The tow truck is on its way. It is unclear how long the closure will last. 
CBS Denver

Crews respond to van explosions at Forge Campus in Loveland

There was an apparent explosion that involved five vans at Forge Campus in Loveland on Tuesday morning, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority confirmed with CBS News Colorado. Fire Chief Timothy Sendelbach said crews were responding to the Forge (815 14th St SW) where the cause remained under investigation. There was no information about possible injuries immediately available. Copter4 was above the scene at 6:30 a.m. while it was still active. 
LOVELAND, CO
Daily Record

Clear Creek County deputies needlessly rushed, failed to de-escalate in shooting of Boulder man who called for help, experts say

Officers and deputies in Clear Creek County failed to de-escalate an interaction with a 22-year-old Boulder man who called for help after crashing his car and they needlessly rushed the incident that ended with a deputy fatally shooting the driver as he sat in his car, experts in mental health and police tactics told The Denver Post.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Excavator falls into hole at Denver-area construction site, causes water main break

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver-area construction site had its own geyser Tuesday morning after an excavator tumbled into a hole and broke a water main. Wadsworth was closed at 40th Avenue for about three hours while the Colorado Department of Transportation assessed whether any erosion had occurred underneath the road. It was later deemed safe and cleared for the open commute.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries

A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
WELD COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
COLORADO STATE

