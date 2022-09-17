Read full article on original website
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the three people killed Saturday when two small airplanes collided midair near Longmont and then crashed. The collision happened just before 9 a.m. between a single-engine Cessna 172, carrying a student pilot and a flight instructor, and a Sonex Xenos, a motorized glider carrying one person.
The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending installing a blood alcohol monitoring system in every new car to reduce the number of deaths on highways.
BOULDER, Colo. — The midair plane crash that killed three has renewed frustration among community members about the number of aircraft that fly in the area. The crash happened Saturday morning in Boulder County near Niwot Road and Highway 287, where it's usual to see aircraft flying. On Monday...
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The three men killed in a mid-air collision involving two planes on Saturday morning in Colorado were identified Monday morning. According to KDVR, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified those killed as follows:. Daniel Wilmoth, 22. Samuel Fisher, 23. Henry Butler, 69. A single-engine...
Two planes crashed mid-air in Longmont Saturday morning leaving multiple people dead.
Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Exit 288 or US 40 Colfax Avenue near Aurora on Tuesday afternoon. A cement truck rolled over.The driver asked to be taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the rollover. The tow truck is on its way. It is unclear how long the closure will last.
There was an apparent explosion that involved five vans at Forge Campus in Loveland on Tuesday morning, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority confirmed with CBS News Colorado. Fire Chief Timothy Sendelbach said crews were responding to the Forge (815 14th St SW) where the cause remained under investigation. There was no information about possible injuries immediately available. Copter4 was above the scene at 6:30 a.m. while it was still active.
Officers and deputies in Clear Creek County failed to de-escalate an interaction with a 22-year-old Boulder man who called for help after crashing his car and they needlessly rushed the incident that ended with a deputy fatally shooting the driver as he sat in his car, experts in mental health and police tactics told The Denver Post.
A fire that burned about a half acre of land near the Strontia Springs Dam early Wednesday morning was caused by rodents that chewed through wires.
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver-area construction site had its own geyser Tuesday morning after an excavator tumbled into a hole and broke a water main. Wadsworth was closed at 40th Avenue for about three hours while the Colorado Department of Transportation assessed whether any erosion had occurred underneath the road. It was later deemed safe and cleared for the open commute.
The Weld County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody in connection to the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a deputy on Sunday.
Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park identified the hiker that died after near the Keyhole Route of the Longs Peak ascent as Russell Jacobs, 25, of Westminster.
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM. The suspect in a hit-and-run crash Sunday that left a Weld County sheriff’s deputy dead has been arrested. The suspect, Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, was taken into custody Monday in Fort Collins, according...
A missing Colorado hiker was found dead Sunday in Horsetooth Mountain Park after his group became lost and got separated from one another, authorities said. Deputies were notified of the missing man around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and launched a multi-agency search, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said. Search...
AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
WELD COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are requesting assistance from the public to locate Octavio Gonzales-Garcia after his suspected involvement in a crash that left another party dead. At approximately 5:31 PM on Sunday, September 18, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash located at the intersections...
According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
