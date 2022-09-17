Read full article on original website
phillyvoice.com
New York Times 2022 best restaurant list includes Gabriella’s Vietnam in South Philly and West Chester's Andiario
A South Philly restaurant that serves authentic Vietnamese food and a farm-to-table spot in West Chester were included among the New York Times' top 50 restaurants of 2022. In its new restaurant list published on Monday, the Times highlights chef Thanh Nguyen's "thrilling" plating techniques at Gabriella's Vietnam and chef Tony Andiario's dedication to local ingredients at his namesake restaurant Andiario.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
South Philly native big winner on Pyramid
With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That’s where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn’t actually gold, and it wasn’t a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
Pa. steak shop wins ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ honors
The residents in Parkside have known what a great cheesesteak and/or hoagie tastes like for ages. But now, the rest of the world will soon catch up. According to 6ABC, Phil & Jim’s Steaks & Hoagies in Delaware County was just awarded the “Best Hoagie on Earth” prize by Food Network Magazine.
phillyvoice.com
At Penn museum's art of smells exhibit, beauty is in the nose of the beholder
A new art exhibit on University of Pennsylvania's campus requires visitors to use their noses instead of their eyes. The first major U.S. exhibition by Norwegian-born, smell researcher and artist Sissel Tolaas is on display at the Institute of Contemporary Art now through Dec. 30. Tolaas uses smell as a...
A Neighborhood Revival in the Northeast
Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When Alex Balloon, former executive director of the Tacony Community Development Corporation, talks about Tacony’s transformation over the past decade, he throws around terms like “unsexy preservation,” “preservation light,” “street preservation” and “soft preservation.” His reflexive dilution of the term is telling: By focusing on making practical improvements to older, non-designated buildings, Tacony CDC has helped residents skillfully leverage a wide range of existing city programs–allowing for flexibility when it comes to making improvements affordable and feasible–and helped the community coalesce around a shared vision for the future.
Warminster Resident, Former Transmission Engineer Lived An Active Life, Even After He Turned 100
The Warminster centenarian lived an active lifestyle well into his later years. A Bucks County resident, who had a career with a major news outlet, is being remembered for his tenacity and active lifestyle. Gary Miles wrote about the local resident and his life for The Philadelphia Inquirer. George W....
mainlinetoday.com
The $90 Million Story of Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School
Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School comes with features one might find at an independent school with its $90 million build. Sarah Stout’s official title in the Lower Merion School District is principal at Black Rock Middle School, the educational palace in Villanova that opens its doors on the old Clairemont Farm/Morris Clothier Estate along Montgomery Avenue this school year. But listen to her talk about the new space, and it’s easy to imagine her in sales. That’s how much she loves the place.
As Philly DA Larry Krasner’s World Turns: On Pace For Record Death
The Philadelphia Inquirer has compiled a report, that is shining the spotlight and casting Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a very bad light. The Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed that "nearly eight people on average were shot every day" during the window between Memorial Day and Labor Day. In the report, The Inquirer confirmed...
phillyvoice.com
South Jersey bakery rallies to keep pink moose mural that violates township code
A small bakery in Burlington County is fighting to preserve a bright, pink mural that features its mascot on the west side of the building. But it's a display that Medford Township officials say runs afoul of the zoning code. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique, at 185 Route...
NBC Philadelphia
Police Officers Line Street for Final Salute to Beloved Montco K-9
It was a somber affair as police officers lined a Philadelphia street to say a special final farewell to a four-legged coworker. Rookie, a Lower Merion police K-9 who worked on security details in the five-county region for seven years, had to be put down Monday after the discovery of a tumor in her heart. Police officers and staff at the University of Pennsylvania Vet Working Dog Center were present to see her off.
fox29.com
"Incredibly dangerous": Philadelphia hitman admits to 6 deadly shootings dating back to 2016
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after prosecutors say he admitted to carrying out six murders, four of which were as a hitman for a drug trafficker. Ernest Pressley, 42, was arrested in September 2018 after local and federal authorities connected him...
Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
The award went to the Delco shop's signature hoagie: the Italian Special.
phillyvoice.com
Dad Vail Regatta moves to Cooper River in 2023 due to Schuylkill River dredging project
When the Dad Vail Regatta rowing competition returns for its 84th year next May, it won't be held at the familiar Schuylkill River National Racecourse in Philadelphia. Instead, as a result of the ongoing dredging project in the Schuylkill River, the prestigious collegiate race will be staged about five miles away on the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, organizers said.
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
phillyvoice.com
Philly residents could soon get paid for reporting quality of life issues in their neighborhoods
An ordinance that incentivizes Philadelphia residents to help solve quality of life issues in their neighborhoods was introduced by City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas on Wednesday. The Citizen Watchdog Fund bill would reward those who help address things like illegal dumping, excessive noise and ATV usage on the streets. A payment...
