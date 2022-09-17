ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

New York Times 2022 best restaurant list includes Gabriella’s Vietnam in South Philly and West Chester's Andiario

A South Philly restaurant that serves authentic Vietnamese food and a farm-to-table spot in West Chester were included among the New York Times' top 50 restaurants of 2022. In its new restaurant list published on Monday, the Times highlights chef Thanh Nguyen's "thrilling" plating techniques at Gabriella's Vietnam and chef Tony Andiario's dedication to local ingredients at his namesake restaurant Andiario.
WEST CHESTER, PA
South Philly Review

South Philly native big winner on Pyramid

With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That’s where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn’t actually gold, and it wasn’t a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

A Neighborhood Revival in the Northeast

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When Alex Balloon, former executive director of the Tacony Community Development Corporation, talks about Tacony’s transformation over the past decade, he throws around terms like “unsexy preservation,” “preservation light,” “street preservation” and “soft preservation.” His reflexive dilution of the term is telling: By focusing on making practical improvements to older, non-designated buildings, Tacony CDC has helped residents skillfully leverage a wide range of existing city programs–allowing for flexibility when it comes to making improvements affordable and feasible–and helped the community coalesce around a shared vision for the future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

The $90 Million Story of Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School

Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School comes with features one might find at an independent school with its $90 million build. Sarah Stout’s official title in the Lower Merion School District is principal at Black Rock Middle School, the educational palace in Villanova that opens its doors on the old Clairemont Farm/Morris Clothier Estate along Montgomery Avenue this school year. But listen to her talk about the new space, and it’s easy to imagine her in sales. That’s how much she loves the place.
VILLANOVA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police Officers Line Street for Final Salute to Beloved Montco K-9

It was a somber affair as police officers lined a Philadelphia street to say a special final farewell to a four-legged coworker. Rookie, a Lower Merion police K-9 who worked on security details in the five-county region for seven years, had to be put down Monday after the discovery of a tumor in her heart. Police officers and staff at the University of Pennsylvania Vet Working Dog Center were present to see her off.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Dad Vail Regatta moves to Cooper River in 2023 due to Schuylkill River dredging project

When the Dad Vail Regatta rowing competition returns for its 84th year next May, it won't be held at the familiar Schuylkill River National Racecourse in Philadelphia. Instead, as a result of the ongoing dredging project in the Schuylkill River, the prestigious collegiate race will be staged about five miles away on the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, organizers said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly

Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

