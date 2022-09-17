Read full article on original website
Tesla adds a new CCS adapter to store for US customers
Tesla added a CCS adapter to its shop for U.S. customers. The adapter offers charging speed up to 250kW and can be used at third-party charging stations. The CCS Combo 1 Adapter may not be compatible with every Tesla so Tesla owners are encouraged to double-check to make sure it is before purchasing it.
Nikola launches orders for the battery-electric Tre in Europe
Nikola Corporation has launched the European version of its heavy-duty battery-electric Class 8 truck, the Tre, in Europe today in collaboration with its transport partner IVECO. Nikola will officially accept orders for the fully-electric, zero-emissions Tre semi-truck starting today. Nikola and IVECO announced today at the IAA Transportation 2022 event...
Tesla set to unveil humanoid robot Optimus
Tesla is preparing to unveil an AI-powered humanoid robot that it hopes will transform factories, workplaces and homes around the world.Chief executive Elon Musk will reveal the first prototype of the Tesla Optimus bot at the company’s annual AI Day on 30 September.Mr Musk has previously blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to “production hell” four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. But Tesla is now having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.In the longer term, Mr Musk said at a TED Talk, robots could be...
UPDATE: Tesla adds 500k square feet to Gigafactory Texas for ‘ecological paradise’
Update: Elon Musk told Teslarati the expansion plans will accommodate Tesla Giga Texas’s “ecological paradise.” Headline and paragraphs have been revised and updated to reflect accuracy based on Musk’s details. Tesla has revised its application for Giga Texas to reveal a potential 500,000 square foot expansion...
Ford continues to battle parts shortage, reassures investors
Ford (NYSE: F) continues to battle parts shortages that have plagued the global automotive industry for two and a half years. Shares of the automaker were down over 11 percent in midday trading after Ford assured investors of its ability to work through the issues. Ford has published a press...
Hertz announces 175,000 electric vehicle deal with GM to expand rental fleet
Hertz announced that it would purchase 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years across the Detroit-automotive company’s various brands. Hertz said it would utilize a new partnership with GM to expand its EV rental fleet, which started with a massive purchase from Tesla nearly one year ago. Hertz, which also has struck a deal with Polestar for electric vehicles, will purchase a variety of GM products across its several brands. The rental agency explicitly mentioned that it would purchase a range of models from Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, as part of the deal.
