Hertz announced that it would purchase 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years across the Detroit-automotive company’s various brands. Hertz said it would utilize a new partnership with GM to expand its EV rental fleet, which started with a massive purchase from Tesla nearly one year ago. Hertz, which also has struck a deal with Polestar for electric vehicles, will purchase a variety of GM products across its several brands. The rental agency explicitly mentioned that it would purchase a range of models from Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, as part of the deal.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO