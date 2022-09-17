Read full article on original website
Shakur Stevenson predicts Haney beats Lomachenko
By Craig Daly: Shakur Stevenson believes that undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will beat Vasyl Lomachenko when the time comes for them to battle it out. Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) still needs to take care of his rematch with former unified 135-lb champion George Kamboso Jr next month on October 15th, but that fight is seen as just a formality for the unbeaten champ.
Ryan Garcia has no chance against Tank Davis says Jeff Mayweather
By Chris Williams: Ryan Garcia doesn’t stand any chance at all of beating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, says Jeff Mayweather. Jeff says Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will get caught in between punches and will be knocked out by Tank (27-0, 25 KOs), and there won’t be no count.
Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder
By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
Was It Worth It?
By Mohamed Horomtallah: Being an accountant for DAZN USA must be one the toughest and most stressful jobs. The streaming app took on the U.S market in May of 2018 with general Eddie Hearn and his troops of Matchroom ready for war. He came in as a conqueror with a...
Canelo Alvarez Continues His Quest To Avoid David Benavidez!
By Vince D’Writer: On Saturday night September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defended his undisputed super middleweight crown against Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin. The third installment of the rivalry wasn’t as exciting as the previous two meetings, but nevertheless Alvarez was able to immediately take control of the pace of the fight, and in the end he earned a unanimous decision victory.
Abel Sanchez says David Benavidez beats Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Trainer Abel Sanchez puts David Benavidez in the rare category of a fighter that can beat Canelo Alvarez. Sanchez says Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and his dad Jose Benavidez Sr, need to stop pressuring Canelo for a fight because he’s in a position where he can fight anybody right now and make good money.
Dazn Confirms 1.06 Million Buys Globally For Canelo Vs. GGG 3
As Saul “Canelo” Alvarez ultimately outboxed Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin this past weekend to bring one of the most compelling rivalries in sport to an end, DAZN Group has confirmed the Canelo vs. GGG III fight night saw a global audience in the millions, with more than 1.06 million buys generated worldwide including PPV and DAZN subscriptions.
Does Gennadiy Golovkin have anything left at 40?
By Craig Daly: Gennadiy Golovkin revealed last Saturday night that he plans on moving back down to 160 to defend his two titles in that weight class after his disappointing loss to Canelo Alvarez. Despite a bad showing, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) appeared upbeat about his future, but...
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius – Video Preview & Prediction
By Geoffrey Ciani: Coming up on October 15th, in a bout that will be televised on Fox PPV, heavyweight contender Robert Helenius will square off against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. This is an especially interesting match-up at this particular point in time. You have Wilder coming off his...
Maxi Hughes faces Kid Galahad LIVE on DAZN this Saturday
Maxi Hughes has told Kid Galahad to prepare for life after boxing as he defends his IBO World Lightweight title at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). TICKETS ARE ON SALE FROM THE MOTORPOINT ARENA WEBSITE. Hughes (25-2-2, 5...
Ellerbe & Hearn trade trash talk over Canelo – Golovkin II pay-per-view numbers
By Dan Ambrose: Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe and Eddie Hearn went back and forth on social media today over the pay-per-view numbers for last weekend’s trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. Ellerbe did a bit of gloating after industry insider Dan Rafael reported that the Canelo...
Jesse Bam Rodriguez could fight Estrada vs. Chocolatito III winner says Eddie Hearn
By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn says WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez could fight the winner of the December 3rd trilogy match between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. It would be a huge risk for the 22-year-old Bam Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) because...
Canelo vs. Golovkin III – DAZN reporting 1.06 million pay-per-view buys
By Dan Ambrose: DAZN is reporting that Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III did 1.06 million buys worldwide, which is higher than the 550,000 to 575,000 buys reported earlier today by Dan Rafael. Rafael was quick to react to DAZN’s 1.06 million buys number, saying those were “global” numbers. The...
Joseph Parker planning to KO Joe Joyce on Saturday
By Charles Brun: Joseph Parker says he believes he can KO unbeaten Joe Joyce this Saturday night in their headliner clash at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) notes that Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) is incredibly easy to hit, and although he can take a good punch, he can be stopped if he gets hit a lot.
Gilberto Ramirez says Dmitry Bivol not the best he’s faced
By Sean Jones: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez surprisingly believes WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol isn’t the best fighter he’s faced in the professional ranks. It’s hard to take that comment at face value, given the generally weak opposition Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) has faced during his 13-year-old pro career.
Canelo vs. Golovkin III did between 550,000-575,000 USA PPV buys
By Robert Segal: Last Saturday night’s trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin III brought in between 550,000 and 575,000 pay-per-view buys on DAZN. Dan Rafael is reporting that “multiple sources” are saying that Canelo vs. Golovkin III brought in much lower than expected. The event would have needed far more than those numbers to break even, which means the organizers have taken a bath with this one.
Canelo Alvarez’s hobby is hurting his game says Arum
By Craig Daly: Canelo Alvarez’s habit of playing a round of golf after each training session is hurting his performances inside the ring, says Bob Arum. Arum still feels that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is in his prime despite his loss to Dmitry Bivol and his lackluster win over Gennadiy Golovkin last Saturday night.
Canelo looking beatable after 2 poor performances
By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez looked very ordinary in beating the shell of Gennadiy Golovkin by a 12 round unanimous decision last Saturday night. The way Canelo has looked in his last two fights, he’d be food for many of the contenders at 168 and 160. He might as well forget about ever fighting at 175 again because he’s no match for the champions Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.
