Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing
Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child
WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
Man arrested after robbing 82-year-old in Rochester
The 34-year-old was transported to Monroe County Jail and officials say he is expected to be arraigned late Wednesday morning.
Homeless Syracuse man attacked off-duty deputy, cut officer’s face, deputies say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A homeless Syracuse man was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he attacked a deputy with a folding saw in a parking lot of the OnCenter. Joseph H. Peters, 45, of Syracuse, was arrested for using the folding saw to cut a deputy across the officer’s face, according to an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Camillus woman charged with abusing 11-year-old boy released from jail on bond
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman charged with abusing and neglecting an 11-year-old boy was released from jail Tuesday after posting bond, according to the Onondaga County Justice Center records. Susan Orendorf, 44, of Knowell Road, was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of endangering the welfare...
Cortland County woman arrested for endangering 3 year old
On September 18th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Preble Road in the Town of Preble.
Driver charged with DWI after overnight crash in Gates
GATES, N.Y. — A driver is charged with a DWI after a one-car crash at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Buell Road in Gates. Our cameras captured the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Gates police said the driver involved in the crash got into another car after the crash. The other car came to the scene to see if the driver was ok.
Deputies searching for Central NY man suspected of setting fire to house after domestic argument
Onondaga Nation, N.Y. — Deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of setting fire to a family member’s home after an argument. Jeffery Smoke, 40, is wanted on an arrest warrant for third-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and violation of parole, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.
Rochester man found guilty of murder on North Clinton Ave.
Officials said that Youmas was not the intended target.
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
York man arrested, charged for terroristic threat against Governor’s Office
On September 9 at around 4 p.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to Federal Road in the Town of York for the report of a threat made towards the governor's office.
Weedsport man arrested for impersonating DEC police officer, stealing rifle from hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man is facing five felony charges after authorities arrested him for impersonating a Department of Environmental Conservation police officer (DEC ECO) and stealing a rifle from a hunter in Cayuga County. According to DEC, a man later identified as Zachary Harvey approached a squirrel hunter in the...
Troopers searching for man who spent $3,500 at Walmart with credit cards stolen in Skaneateles
Skaneateles, N.Y. -- State Police are looking to identify the suspect connected to a recent larceny in Skaneateles. On Wednesday, troopers announced that they are seeking the publics’ help identifying a man that broke the driver-side window of a car and stole a woman’s purse, according to a news release from State Police.
Greece woman charged with murdering husband of 40 years, pleads not guilty
The victim was identified early Wednesday morning as 72-year-old Rawleigh Andrews.
Camillus woman handcuffed boy to bed, strangled him and didn’t feed him for days, deputies say
Update: Camillus woman charged with abusing 11-year boy released from jail on bond. Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus woman was charged Tuesday with strangling, neglecting and abusing an 11-year-old boy, deputies said. The 44-year-old woman handcuffed the boy to a bed frame, forced him to sleep on the floor...
2 injured in Webster shooting, suspect arrested
Investigators learned the two had been shot on Kircher Park in the Village of Webster.
Syracuse husband guilty of killing woman over social-distancing dispute with his wife
Syracuse, NY — What started as a social-distancing dispute in a medical clinic during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic ended with a 44-year-old woman surrounded and stabbed to death in 2020. Chennal Price-Green’s killer was one in a group that confronted her outside the downtown Syracuse Community...
Suspect sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 daylight shooting in Rochester
Prosecutors say the man fired at least eight shots at an individual after a verbal altercation on St. Paul Street.
Syracuse common councilor arrested, jailed after domestic violence call from woman
Syracuse police arrested Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers Wednesday after a report of a physical domestic violence incident. Gethers, 27, was jailed on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Justice Center records. Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched on a physical domestic violence...
Central NY man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail into ex’s apartment, police say
Cortland, N.Y. — A man was arrested this weekend after police say he tossed a lit glass bottle of gasoline through the window of an apartment building in Cortland. Jeremy N. Jenney, 24, of Cortland, hurled the Molotov cocktail through the window of an apartment at 10 Northcliffe Road early Saturday morning, according to a Cortland City Police Facebook post.
