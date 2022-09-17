ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, NY

Syracuse.com

Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing

Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Driver charged with DWI after overnight crash in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — A driver is charged with a DWI after a one-car crash at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Buell Road in Gates. Our cameras captured the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Gates police said the driver involved in the crash got into another car after the crash. The other car came to the scene to see if the driver was ok.
GATES, NY
Syracuse.com

Deputies searching for Central NY man suspected of setting fire to house after domestic argument

Onondaga Nation, N.Y. — Deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of setting fire to a family member’s home after an argument. Jeffery Smoke, 40, is wanted on an arrest warrant for third-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and violation of parole, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
