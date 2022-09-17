Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Injured Outfielder Plays First Game in 3 Months
Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar, out since June 1 with a fractured shoulder, started his rehab assignment on Monday and hopes to return to the majors this year.
All-state running back debuts for new team this fall
Syracuse, N.Y. — Eli Benson, a fourth-team all-state running back, is suiting up for a new team this fall. Benson is no longer playing for Auburn. He has moved and is now part of the Liverpool football team.
Watch: Liverpool girls soccer defeats Baldwinsville with overtime golden goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing on a golden goal to Cicero-North Syracuse last week, the No. 14 state-ranked Liverpool girls soccer team reversed their luck Tuesday evening. The Warriors defeated Baldwinsville 1-0 behind an overtime goal from Mya Wright. “It was really good because we actually lost in double...
