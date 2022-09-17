ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

tysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

Extended Route 50 Lane Closure in Seven Corners Starts Today — “The northbound lane of the bridge over Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) just west of Route 7 (East Broad Street/Leesburg Pike) that connects the eastbound Route 50 service road with the westbound Route 50 service road will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Oct. 7 for cleaning and painting” [VDOT]
VIRGINIA STATE
tysonsreporter.com

JUST IN: Truck hits McLean power line, killing man and prompting outage

A bucket truck operator has died after the vehicle hit a power line on Georgetown Pike in McLean, the Fairfax County Police Department says. The collision occurred near Langley Fork Lane around 1:30 p.m. NBC4 reported that a police helicopter was called in to evacuate an injured person, but the FCPD says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
MCLEAN, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
tysonsreporter.com

Artificial intelligence startup expands West Falls Church HQ, adds 117 jobs

An artificial intelligence startup is expanding its headquarters in West Falls Church by investing $1.4 million and creating 117 new jobs. Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a company that provides secure data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence operations, will add more than 10,000 square feet of space to its current offices at 6400 Arlington Blvd, just outside Seven Corners, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today (Wednesday).
WEST FALLS CHURCH, VA
tysonsreporter.com

County police department selects first-ever Muslim community liaison

Against the backdrop of post-9/11 community policing, the Fairfax County Police Department has selected its first-ever liaison for the local Muslim community. Lt. Wahid Alam, who has served in the department for more than 18 years, hopes to build upon the relationship that already exists between the local Muslim community and the police department.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

DEVELOPING: Pedestrian in hospital after crash in Pike 7 Plaza parking lot

A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle at Pike 7 Plaza in Tysons, police say. The driver allegedly hit the woman as she was walking in the shopping center’s parking lot, according to the Fairfax County Police Department, which describes her injuries as life-threatening.
TYSONS, VA
#Ffxnow
NBC Washington

4 Juveniles, 19-Year-Old Charged in Violence at Maryland Football Game

Five people were charged following a violent brawl Friday at a Montgomery County high school football game, officials said. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. The game was canceled, then a fight started outside the stadium. Several people were hurt, and several were arrested, NBC Washington reported.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Developer seeks to convert Tysons office building into ‘live/work’ units

A developer that turns aging, underused office buildings into apartments designed for residential and work use has set its sights on a property in Tysons just east of the Capital Beltway. Madison Highland hopes to repurpose the offices at 2000 Corporate Ridge into about 236 live/work units that would range...
TYSONS, VA
tysonsreporter.com

GW Parkway lanes to temporarily widen due to construction in McLean

The rehabilitation of the George Washington Memorial Parkway will bring new traffic impacts to the McLean area, starting Monday (Sept. 26). Drivers should prepare for increased construction activities and potential delays along the parkway’s northern section between I-495 and Dolley Madison Boulevard, the National Park Service announced yesterday (Tuesday).
MCLEAN, VA
tysonsreporter.com

FCPS ‘reviewing’ Virginia’s proposed policies on treatment of transgender students

New draft policies that would limit schools’ ability to support transgender students are currently under review by Fairfax County Public Schools. Unveiled Friday afternoon (Sept. 16), the Virginia Department of Education’s proposed 2022 model policies directs schools to defer to parents in determining accommodations for LGBTQ students, including the names and pronouns staff can use for them.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

5 people shot, injured across the District within a day

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about violent crimes with a gun being up in the District compared to the same time last year. Five people were injured in three separate shootings across the District on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana

ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
ODENTON, MD

