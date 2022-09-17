Read full article on original website
Related
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Extended Route 50 Lane Closure in Seven Corners Starts Today — “The northbound lane of the bridge over Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) just west of Route 7 (East Broad Street/Leesburg Pike) that connects the eastbound Route 50 service road with the westbound Route 50 service road will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Oct. 7 for cleaning and painting” [VDOT]
tysonsreporter.com
Suspect in Tysons Corner Center gunfire incident indicted, faces new charges
The man who allegedly fired a gun inside Tysons Corner Center this summer, sparking a chaotic evacuation of the mall, is expected to face trial after getting indicted by a Fairfax County grand jury yesterday (Monday). The circuit court jury indicted Noah Settles, a 22-year-old D.C. resident also known as...
tysonsreporter.com
JUST IN: Truck hits McLean power line, killing man and prompting outage
A bucket truck operator has died after the vehicle hit a power line on Georgetown Pike in McLean, the Fairfax County Police Department says. The collision occurred near Langley Fork Lane around 1:30 p.m. NBC4 reported that a police helicopter was called in to evacuate an injured person, but the FCPD says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
VIDEO: Propane grill causes house fire in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, a woman lit a propane grill at her home on the 7500 block of Inzer Street and walked away. She came back to the grill shortly after and found it on fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tysonsreporter.com
Artificial intelligence startup expands West Falls Church HQ, adds 117 jobs
An artificial intelligence startup is expanding its headquarters in West Falls Church by investing $1.4 million and creating 117 new jobs. Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a company that provides secure data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence operations, will add more than 10,000 square feet of space to its current offices at 6400 Arlington Blvd, just outside Seven Corners, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today (Wednesday).
WTOP
Worker killed when bucket truck hits power line in Fairfax Co.
A man was killed on the Georgetown Pike in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday afternoon. The Fairfax County police said in a statement that the man was operating a bucket truck and struck a power line near Langley Fork Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. Georgetown...
tysonsreporter.com
County police department selects first-ever Muslim community liaison
Against the backdrop of post-9/11 community policing, the Fairfax County Police Department has selected its first-ever liaison for the local Muslim community. Lt. Wahid Alam, who has served in the department for more than 18 years, hopes to build upon the relationship that already exists between the local Muslim community and the police department.
tysonsreporter.com
DEVELOPING: Pedestrian in hospital after crash in Pike 7 Plaza parking lot
A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle at Pike 7 Plaza in Tysons, police say. The driver allegedly hit the woman as she was walking in the shopping center’s parking lot, according to the Fairfax County Police Department, which describes her injuries as life-threatening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Grand jury to hear case of DC rapper accused of firing gun inside Tysons Corner mall
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The case against a Washington, D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center will be heard by a grand jury Monday. Noah Settles, 22, faces several weapons charges surrounding the June 18 shooting. Authorities say no one was hit directly, but three people were injured as they were escaping the gunfire.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Two vehicles stolen from Lexus of Rockville; eight vehicle thefts reported in Silver Spring area
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Parts were taken from two vehicles in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue between Sept. 4 and 7. Force was reported. Property was taken from a vehicle in the 6700 block of Kenwood Forest Lane between 5:30 and 7:45 a.m....
NBC Washington
4 Juveniles, 19-Year-Old Charged in Violence at Maryland Football Game
Five people were charged following a violent brawl Friday at a Montgomery County high school football game, officials said. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. The game was canceled, then a fight started outside the stadium. Several people were hurt, and several were arrested, NBC Washington reported.
tysonsreporter.com
Developer seeks to convert Tysons office building into ‘live/work’ units
A developer that turns aging, underused office buildings into apartments designed for residential and work use has set its sights on a property in Tysons just east of the Capital Beltway. Madison Highland hopes to repurpose the offices at 2000 Corporate Ridge into about 236 live/work units that would range...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tysonsreporter.com
GW Parkway lanes to temporarily widen due to construction in McLean
The rehabilitation of the George Washington Memorial Parkway will bring new traffic impacts to the McLean area, starting Monday (Sept. 26). Drivers should prepare for increased construction activities and potential delays along the parkway’s northern section between I-495 and Dolley Madison Boulevard, the National Park Service announced yesterday (Tuesday).
Police: Two men attacked by strangers in Woodbridge
The two men reported being near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Botts Avenue when they were approached by an unknown group of men who assaulted them without warning. One of the victims temporarily lost consciousness during the attack and the other was stabbed.
tysonsreporter.com
FCPS ‘reviewing’ Virginia’s proposed policies on treatment of transgender students
New draft policies that would limit schools’ ability to support transgender students are currently under review by Fairfax County Public Schools. Unveiled Friday afternoon (Sept. 16), the Virginia Department of Education’s proposed 2022 model policies directs schools to defer to parents in determining accommodations for LGBTQ students, including the names and pronouns staff can use for them.
Truist Bank in Downtown Silver Spring Robbed; Suspect Photos Released
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video during an armed robbery of the Truist Bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. “At approximately 12:25 p.m. [on Friday, September 16], 3rd District Officers responded to the...
Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
WUSA
Woman dies after morning crash on I-270 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 24-year-old has been taken into custody after a crash on Interstate-270 in Montgomery County left a woman dead. Maryland State Police are investigating the multi-vehicle crash, where a 2015 Tesla Model S ran into a 2007 Toyota Sienna just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
5 people shot, injured across the District within a day
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about violent crimes with a gun being up in the District compared to the same time last year. Five people were injured in three separate shootings across the District on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana
ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
Comments / 0