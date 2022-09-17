ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Distractify

Woman Hides Older Child in Infant Stroller to Avoid Paying for Extra Disney Park Ticket

In recent years, Disney theme parks have come under criticism for their huge jumps in ticket prices. An enthusiast blog for "The Mouse," Ziggy Knows Disney, did a comparison between the cheapest base ticket price for a visitor in 2022 versus next year. In May 2022, the lowest price ticket was $124. But if you're trying to book a single-day base ticket for May of 2023, you'll notice that the park is now charging $139 for a one-day pass.
Entertainment
TikTok
TV & Videos
Behind Viral Videos
'Survivor 43' Contestant Jesse Lopez Reveals He Used to be in a Gang, Now Has PhD (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Season 43 is the first season of Survivor's so-called “new era” in which the contestants have seen many of the game’s new twists and turns. While they may think they know what to expect, we can be sure that they have no idea, as Jeff Probst will likely remind us. As the tribemates get to know one another, the game may not be the only thing that’s surprising.
TV SHOWS
Patton Oswalt Follows the "COVID Comedy" Trend, Much to Our Disappointment

As 2022 enters its final months, it seems that we are in a boom of “COVID Comedy,” which is what we’ll call almost every new Netflix comedy special. Netflix and HBO are well-known for their hour-long specials, which have launched and prolonged careers of comedians such as Amy Schumer, Hannah Gadsby, and Bo Burnham. Patton Oswalt is one of Netflix’s most prolific classic comedians, but his new special forces us to wonder why.
TV & VIDEOS
Doctor Who fans get first peek at Jodie Whittaker’s last ever episode The Power of The Doctor

Doctor Who fans have been treated to a glimpse of the show’s centenary special, “The Power of the Doctor”.The new episode, out next month, will be Jodie Whittaker’s final appearance as the 13th Time Lord.In the centenary special, she will be up against a triple threat of Daleks, Cybermen, and Sacha Dhawan’s The Master.The new photos, shared on Twitter, offer a peek at some of the Doctor’s old friends, who are reprising their roles for the special, from Ace (Sophie Aldred) to Tegan (Janet Fielding).“Old friends and enemies reunite,” the post teased.Other photos see The Master and Mandip Gill’s...
TV SERIES
This TikTok Creator May Have Just Predicted Taylor Swift's Entire Track List for 'Midnights'

As we near closer to the release of Taylor Swift's 10th studio album "Midnights," Swifties are hard at work. Last month during the MTV Video Music Awards, the "All Too Well" crooner surprised us when she announced that she would be dropping a brand-spanking-new 13-track album this October. Ever since, Swifties have had their eyes and ears open for even the slightest of clues relating to this album.
CELEBRITIES
Briana's Dad May Be Back in Her Life on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'

At this point, there's not much that Teen Mom fans don't know about the stars of the franchise. But, because Briana DeJesus talks about her birth father in the Sept. 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, many may be curious about who Briana's dad is. That's probably because, outside of Briana's immediate relatives, there isn't much known about anyone else.
TV & VIDEOS
September 24 Is Going Viral, but What's Supposed to Happen on That Date?

Online chatter seems to fall into a series of regular patterns. There are death hoaxes, viral screw-ups, and plenty of other trends that seem to pop up with some regularity. Among these trends is one in which a date goes viral because it's supposed to mean that the end of the world is coming. The latest date to go viral for that reason is Sept. 24, and some are wondering why the world is supposed to end on that day.
SOCIAL MEDIA
