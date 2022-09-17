Read full article on original website
NBC12
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond. About two weeks ago, a sign went up at the North Davis and Broad Street location. The concern is that it’s across the street from the Children’s Museum of Richmond and...
Richmond Animal Care and Control saves sick kitten from life-threatening virus
Richmond Animal Care and Control is celebrating a victory after saving an already sick kitten from a life-threatening virus.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
His tailgate has thousands of pounds of food, but none to eat right away
A Richmond event enters its 10th year pitting schools across the country against each other with a lofty goalline in sight: cross the mark of one million pounds of food collected.
wsvaonline.com
State fair opens this week
The State Fair of Virginia starts in just a few days and visitors to the event will see a focus on agriculture this year. The State Fair of Virginia will be held Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. Officials say agriculture and forestry will be a primary focus of the Fair with numerous equine and livestock exhibits. There will also be several competitions including the ever-popular giant pumpkin contest. The Fair’s horticulture tent will also showcase Virginia grown farm products including crops like corn, tobacco and wheat. Once again, the State Fair of Virginia will be held Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
touropia.com
24 Fun Things to Do in Richmond, VA
One of the oldest cities in the United States, Richmond has remarkably been the capital of Virginia since 1780. As it was heavily involved in the Civil War, countless important landmarks and historic sites dot its streets while thriving arts and craft brewery scenes have also developed in recent years.
Could a bigger Norfolk arena survive if one is also built near Richmond? Operator says it depends who opens first
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Plans to bring an arena to Norfolk are moving forward, but one potential operator is warning that time is of the essence. Oak View Group, a global company that manages and invests in arenas, said they are keeping an eye on a potential arena development outside Richmond in Henrico County. Doug […]
NBC12
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
'This is for everybody:' Richmond VegFest returns to Byrd Park
The two nonprofits, Vegan Action and the Vegetarian Society of Richmond, teamed up to put on the festival.
NBC12
Shalom Farms expands acreage, healthy food access in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Richmond’s northside, volunteers are building a new wooden fence around a new plot of land being prepped for a new set of crops. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is offering up $25,000 to Shalom Farms. The non-profit is dedicated to providing healthy food access in the city.
NBC12
“Taste of Old Towne Petersburg” happening this Saturday
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A delicious event is taking over Petersburg this Saturday!. The “Taste of Old Towne Petersburg” will happen Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Alibi, 305 N. Sycamore St. Boppers Malt Shop, 414, Sycamore St. Restored Cup, 105 W. Bank St. Ta Bon...
NBC12
Chesterfield County to privatize recycling
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Starting next year, Chesterfield County will privatize its recycling by moving to a “subscription-based” model. Chesterfield, along with 12 other localities around central Virginia, has participated in the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority since it started in 1991. With the current contract set...
Virginia Center Commons store owners forced to close due to mall closure
Store owners at Virginia Center Commons prepare to close their doors after the mall decides to shut down.
Sophie's Strength: Surprise parade celebrates Virginia girl
Family, friends and the community surprised a 6-year-old Glen Allen girl Saturday morning as she celebrated a major milestone.
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
Redesign of Manchester residential project fails to consider community concerns, Richmond residents say
A proposed residential complex to be built in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood has been under a microscope for months in the wake of much community backlash.
Free ‘Chesterfest’ event featuring music, activities coming this weekend to Chesterfield
Chesterfield's annual festival featuring local food, artisans and artists is happening this weekend!
NBC12
300 dads dine with students at Petersburg elementary school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg elementary school put a spin on a popular event for moms, instead welcoming in fathers Tuesday morning. It’s part of the school division’s inaugural ‘Dining with Dad’ event. About 300 fathers turned up for the event at Walnut Hill. In...
Youngkin’s proposal on trans children a ‘slap in the face’, college student says
Hurtful, painful, unnecessary, and potentially deadly. That's what some are saying about Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposal to change policies for trans children in public schools.
When these South Richmond neighbors could see a solution to dangerous speeding
Speeders are wreaking havoc in a South Richmond neighborhood, damaging property and leaving families on edge. Now, the city is taking steps to address the safety issue.
