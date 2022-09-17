ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
wsvaonline.com

State fair opens this week

The State Fair of Virginia starts in just a few days and visitors to the event will see a focus on agriculture this year. The State Fair of Virginia will be held Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. Officials say agriculture and forestry will be a primary focus of the Fair with numerous equine and livestock exhibits. There will also be several competitions including the ever-popular giant pumpkin contest. The Fair’s horticulture tent will also showcase Virginia grown farm products including crops like corn, tobacco and wheat. Once again, the State Fair of Virginia will be held Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
touropia.com

24 Fun Things to Do in Richmond, VA

One of the oldest cities in the United States, Richmond has remarkably been the capital of Virginia since 1780. As it was heavily involved in the Civil War, countless important landmarks and historic sites dot its streets while thriving arts and craft brewery scenes have also developed in recent years.
NBC12

Shalom Farms expands acreage, healthy food access in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Richmond’s northside, volunteers are building a new wooden fence around a new plot of land being prepped for a new set of crops. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is offering up $25,000 to Shalom Farms. The non-profit is dedicated to providing healthy food access in the city.
NBC12

“Taste of Old Towne Petersburg” happening this Saturday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A delicious event is taking over Petersburg this Saturday!. The “Taste of Old Towne Petersburg” will happen Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Alibi, 305 N. Sycamore St. Boppers Malt Shop, 414, Sycamore St. Restored Cup, 105 W. Bank St. Ta Bon...
NBC12

Chesterfield County to privatize recycling

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Starting next year, Chesterfield County will privatize its recycling by moving to a “subscription-based” model. Chesterfield, along with 12 other localities around central Virginia, has participated in the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority since it started in 1991. With the current contract set...
Axios Richmond

10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond

Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
NBC12

300 dads dine with students at Petersburg elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg elementary school put a spin on a popular event for moms, instead welcoming in fathers Tuesday morning. It’s part of the school division’s inaugural ‘Dining with Dad’ event. About 300 fathers turned up for the event at Walnut Hill. In...
