Daily Record
Clear Creek County deputies needlessly rushed, failed to de-escalate in shooting of Boulder man who called for help, experts say
Officers and deputies in Clear Creek County failed to de-escalate an interaction with a 22-year-old Boulder man who called for help after crashing his car and they needlessly rushed the incident that ended with a deputy fatally shooting the driver as he sat in his car, experts in mental health and police tactics told The Denver Post.
Citing death of Elijah McClain, Aurora officials take hard look at sedatives
Aurora officials are debating how to regulate the use of sedatives by paramedics following the high-profile 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who died after a violent encounter with police that ended with paramedics injecting him with ketamine. As two Aurora paramedics await trial for felony charges, including manslaughter, negligent homicide...
Colorado public defenders’ clients more often sentenced to jail or prison than private attorneys’ clients, new data shows
If you’re charged with a serious crime and can’t afford to hire an attorney, you’re more likely to end up in jail or prison than someone with more money across much of Colorado’s Front Range, according to new research from a half-dozen district attorneys. People charged...
