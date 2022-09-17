ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

Clear Creek County deputies needlessly rushed, failed to de-escalate in shooting of Boulder man who called for help, experts say

Officers and deputies in Clear Creek County failed to de-escalate an interaction with a 22-year-old Boulder man who called for help after crashing his car and they needlessly rushed the incident that ended with a deputy fatally shooting the driver as he sat in his car, experts in mental health and police tactics told The Denver Post.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Citing death of Elijah McClain, Aurora officials take hard look at sedatives

Aurora officials are debating how to regulate the use of sedatives by paramedics following the high-profile 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who died after a violent encounter with police that ended with paramedics injecting him with ketamine. As two Aurora paramedics await trial for felony charges, including manslaughter, negligent homicide...
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy