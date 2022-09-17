Independent Michigan wrestlers put on high energy show

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Who needs the WWE? Not this organization of Michigan wrestlers.

Capital Pro Wrestling is a Lansing-based organization that hosts its own high-flying wrestling competitions featuring up-and-coming independent wrestlers.

Its latest bout is happening Saturday at The Fledge, a multi-purpose community center in downtown Lansing.

Founder Zack Macomber has been a wrestling fan all his life.

“I’ve been a fan as far back as I can remember. My dad and I used to watch wrestling, and I have snippets of that in my brain from when I was little. I watched it a lot and I tried to learn as much as I could about it,” Macomber said.

Wrestling fans love the dramatic storylines and grudges that form around their favorite wrestlers. Capital Pro Wrestling gets in on the fun with some dramatic flair of its own.

Saturday’s matchup will heat up the beef between two opposing wrestler factions, the Made Men and the Murder Machine. The two groups will square off and settle the score in the Great Lakes Tag Team Championship.

The showcase will also include several one-on-one skirmishes, including the Super Juniorweight Championship match between Billy Ray Daniels and Jason Blasen.

Macomber said Capital Pro Wrestling gives wrestling fans of all ages an opportunity to get up close and personal with the action in the ring.

“That’s what I like about The Fledge. It’s not too big for what we do. The fans get to be right up there, ringside. They’re right up there for all the action. It’s high energy and a good time,” Macomber said. “And it’s family friendly, there’s not content outside of what I’d consider PG.”

Capital Pro Wrestling also provides an opportunity to see a proper wrestling show without having to spend an exorbitant amount on tickets or travel accommodations.

“It’s affordable fun. You get to enjoy being around other people having a good time. You can lose yourself in the pageantry and the spectacle as it were,” Macomber said. “Bring a buddy; bring your family.”

To learn more about Capital Pro Wrestling and check out its schedule, visit facebook.com/CPWLansing .

