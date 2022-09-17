ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Residents show solidarity during 2nd annual ‘You Are Not Alone’ Hike

Grand County Rural Health Network’s second annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Hike unfolded amid blue skies and warm weather at Snow Mountain Ranch Sunday, Sept. 18, in recognition of Suicide Awareness Month. The hike began at the Ranch’s Legett Building and wound through picturesque trails with changing leaves. Attendees chose between an easy loop trail for the group hike, and a longer, scenic 1.5-mile hike.
Brower: The eye-opening impact of Grand County nonprofits

I’ve just returned from a conclave of nonprofit entities in northwestern Colorado and I was struck yet again by the number of these in just our region. But what really struck me was the number of not-for-profits in Grand County and how, when I thought further about it, they constitute a large part of our business-based economy. This is despite the fact that they are nonprofits.
Letter to the editor: Vote yes on 6A to support community housing

The best way to tackle a big issue in our small community has always been to work together. There is no better example of this than the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership. The partnership was created by Winter Park, Fraser, Granby and Grand County to tackle the affordable housing problem.
Grand County lifts fire restrictions after less than a month

The Grand County Board of Commissioners approved Sheriff Brett Schroetlin’s recommendation to lift Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. The change will become effective Friday at 12:01 a.m. The restrictions went into place less than a month ago on Sept. 8. The decision-making process for enacting or lifting fire restrictions involves...
Trial begins in case around death of hunter Simon Howell

Editor’s note: This story was updated to accurately reflect the title of the Chief Deputy District Attorney. Jury selection, opening remarks and the first day of testimony were Monday, Sept. 19, in The People v. Harry Watkins negligent homicide case. Watkins, 52, is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old...
For Grand Lake junior golfer, the season never ends

For 14-year-old Mason McCarthy, golf was a happy diversion from the other sports he’d played in, a place where his teammates didn’t have to take things too seriously. Then his abilities surpassed his expectations. Mason is one of the top 10 junior golfers in Colorado and the only...
Short-term rental regulation tops discussion at Grand Lake Board meeting

At their meeting Monday night, Grand Lake’s Board of Trustees discussed possible new regulations for short-term rentals and approved resolutions to grant a driveway variance and give part-time town employees paid time off. The short-term rental discussion came first, taking up all 90 minutes of allotted workshop time. Multiple...
