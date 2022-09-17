Read full article on original website
Related
skyhinews.com
Residents show solidarity during 2nd annual ‘You Are Not Alone’ Hike
Grand County Rural Health Network’s second annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Hike unfolded amid blue skies and warm weather at Snow Mountain Ranch Sunday, Sept. 18, in recognition of Suicide Awareness Month. The hike began at the Ranch’s Legett Building and wound through picturesque trails with changing leaves. Attendees chose between an easy loop trail for the group hike, and a longer, scenic 1.5-mile hike.
skyhinews.com
Water conservation board presents state water plan to Grand County residents
The Colorado Water Conservation Board held a presentation for the draft of their 2023 Colorado Water Plan on Sept. 15 at the Headwaters Center in Winter Park. The draft, which is the first update to the original 2015 plan, is in its final stages and will be adopted in early 2023.
skyhinews.com
Brower: The eye-opening impact of Grand County nonprofits
I’ve just returned from a conclave of nonprofit entities in northwestern Colorado and I was struck yet again by the number of these in just our region. But what really struck me was the number of not-for-profits in Grand County and how, when I thought further about it, they constitute a large part of our business-based economy. This is despite the fact that they are nonprofits.
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Vote yes on 6A to support community housing
The best way to tackle a big issue in our small community has always been to work together. There is no better example of this than the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership. The partnership was created by Winter Park, Fraser, Granby and Grand County to tackle the affordable housing problem.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
skyhinews.com
Grand County lifts fire restrictions after less than a month
The Grand County Board of Commissioners approved Sheriff Brett Schroetlin’s recommendation to lift Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. The change will become effective Friday at 12:01 a.m. The restrictions went into place less than a month ago on Sept. 8. The decision-making process for enacting or lifting fire restrictions involves...
skyhinews.com
Trial begins in case around death of hunter Simon Howell
Editor’s note: This story was updated to accurately reflect the title of the Chief Deputy District Attorney. Jury selection, opening remarks and the first day of testimony were Monday, Sept. 19, in The People v. Harry Watkins negligent homicide case. Watkins, 52, is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old...
skyhinews.com
For Grand Lake junior golfer, the season never ends
For 14-year-old Mason McCarthy, golf was a happy diversion from the other sports he’d played in, a place where his teammates didn’t have to take things too seriously. Then his abilities surpassed his expectations. Mason is one of the top 10 junior golfers in Colorado and the only...
skyhinews.com
Short-term rental regulation tops discussion at Grand Lake Board meeting
At their meeting Monday night, Grand Lake’s Board of Trustees discussed possible new regulations for short-term rentals and approved resolutions to grant a driveway variance and give part-time town employees paid time off. The short-term rental discussion came first, taking up all 90 minutes of allotted workshop time. Multiple...
Comments / 0