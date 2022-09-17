ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Erika Jayne formerly dismissed from attorney fees dispute

LOS ANGELES – A judge has formally dismissed television personality Erika Jayne as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by two attorneys against her as well as her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, and his former law firm, Girardi & Keese, in a dispute over attorneys’ fees for shared legal work on toxic chemical cases.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Former TV finance analyst charged with securities fraud

A Los Angeles County resident who made regular appearances as a financial analyst on CNBC was charged Wednesday, Sept. 21, with lying to investors about the health of his finance firm and failing to disclose massive losses incurred through risky investments following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. James Arthur...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Chong
Person
Cheech Marin
2urbangirls.com

State AG decides to intervene in Kuehl, Metro investigation

SACRAMENTO – State Attorney General Rob Bonta is stepping in to assume authority over the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department investigation into a contract awarded to a nonprofit by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Authority (Metro). Bonta notified LASD that it is assuming control of the political corruption...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches

An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox5ny.com

Is Rap America's deadliest profession?

NEW YORK - Fans recently gathered in Los Angeles to mourn the passing of hip-hop artist PnB Rock. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native was shot and killed on Sept. 12 while out to lunch with a woman at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles. The LAPD said a two-man robbery crew, led there by a location tag in the woman's social media post, shot him multiple times and took his jewelry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Smoking Marijuana#Marketing Plan#Evergreen Licensing Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
pasadenanow.com

Area Businessman Arrested on Murder-for-Hire Charges

A real estate contractor has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he attempted to arrange the killings of an attorney and a real estate banker to which he owed hundreds of thousands of dollars, following a joint investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Valley Bureau.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy