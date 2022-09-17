Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution Press
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Erika Jayne formerly dismissed from attorney fees dispute
LOS ANGELES – A judge has formally dismissed television personality Erika Jayne as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by two attorneys against her as well as her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, and his former law firm, Girardi & Keese, in a dispute over attorneys’ fees for shared legal work on toxic chemical cases.
Prosecutors: L.A. county clothing company to admit customs fraud scheme
A Paramount clothing company will plead guilty to federal charges of undervaluing imported garments to dodge millions in customs fees, and doing business with a woman in Mexico tied to the Sinaloa drug cartel, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
theavtimes.com
Former TV finance analyst charged with securities fraud
A Los Angeles County resident who made regular appearances as a financial analyst on CNBC was charged Wednesday, Sept. 21, with lying to investors about the health of his finance firm and failing to disclose massive losses incurred through risky investments following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. James Arthur...
Co-plaintiff in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit against L.A. County reaches nearly $20 million settlement
The co-plaintiff in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit against Los Angeles County over the horrific photos taken from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna and seven others in 2020 reached a nearly $20 million settlement on Tuesday, according to USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer. Los Angeles County agreed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do Better: Roddy Ricch Addresses Senseless Violence In L.A. Amid PNB Rock’s Murder—‘Soon Nobody Will Be Left To Take From Or Kill’
After the murder of PnB Rock, Roddy Ricch is speaking out agaisnt the senseless violence in Los Angeles California.
Ca. Supreme Court Won't Review Case in Deadly Lancaster Crash
The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of a young man convicted of second-degree murder for a crash that killed three people at a Lancaster intersection.
Judge drops $5,000 penalty for restaurant owner who defied COVID rules
A judge told Dana Tanner she “technically" violated the law, "But I understand why you violated the law because you had to feed your family and pay your bills." The post Judge drops $5,000 penalty for restaurant owner who defied COVID rules appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Three arrested in connection with robbery at Beverly Hills jewelry store
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Two men and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Beverly Hills in which about $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen. Beverly Hills Police Department and FBI tactical teams conducted simultaneous warrant services at three locations...
RELATED PEOPLE
2urbangirls.com
State AG decides to intervene in Kuehl, Metro investigation
SACRAMENTO – State Attorney General Rob Bonta is stepping in to assume authority over the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department investigation into a contract awarded to a nonprofit by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Authority (Metro). Bonta notified LASD that it is assuming control of the political corruption...
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches
An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
fox5ny.com
Is Rap America's deadliest profession?
NEW YORK - Fans recently gathered in Los Angeles to mourn the passing of hip-hop artist PnB Rock. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native was shot and killed on Sept. 12 while out to lunch with a woman at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles. The LAPD said a two-man robbery crew, led there by a location tag in the woman's social media post, shot him multiple times and took his jewelry.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LA Man Sentenced for Fatally Striking Spectator During Otay Mesa Street Race
A Los Angeles County man who fatally struck a spectator during an illegal street race in Otay Mesa last year was sentenced Tuesday to one year in county jail and two years of probation. Jason Clifford Dennell, 29, of Littlerock, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for fatally striking 32-year-old Quarann...
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
kcrw.com
How will end of COVID-era housing safety nets affect renters and landlords?
The number of unhoused people in LA County rose again in 2022, by about 4%, according to the LA Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). And the City and County of LA are planning to phase out COVID-era eviction moratoriums, leading to concerns that more Angelenos will end up on the streets.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whistleblower Suit Targets LA County, Villanueva, Sheriff's Ally
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department employee sued Los Angeles County Monday, alleging she suffered a backlash for speaking out against alleged misconduct by an ally of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, causing the plaintiff to be wrongfully relieved of duty.
La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
pasadenanow.com
Area Businessman Arrested on Murder-for-Hire Charges
A real estate contractor has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he attempted to arrange the killings of an attorney and a real estate banker to which he owed hundreds of thousands of dollars, following a joint investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Valley Bureau.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Detectives Arrest Five Suspects involved with April 2021 Murder Investigation
LONG BEACH, CA – On Aug. 31, 2022, the Long Beach Police Department began a multi-day operation leading to the arrests of three individuals in connection to Apr. 26, 2021, murder investigation of Christopher Cordova, a 27-year-old resident of the City of South Gate. Over the past several months,...
Comments / 0