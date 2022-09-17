Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Free microchip clinic happening in Colleton County
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter will host a free microchip clinic on Saturday, October 1. Owners can have their animals scanned to see if a microchip already exists, and animals that are not already chipped can have a microchip implanted free of charge. Cats...
Deputies seeking info on deadly August 23 hit and run in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are still searching for the person who struck and killed a pedestrian last month in Charleston County. They need your help with any possible leads in the case. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to reports that a vehicle struck a person who was lying in […]
Georgetown deputies investigating discovery of human remains
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating the discovery of human remains. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) said Wednesday the remains were found in a wooded area off Kent Road in a rural area of the county. The remains were found by a person searching for a lost […]
NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
thedanielislandnews.com
Philip Simmons campus lockdown yields 3 firearms, 2 arrests
Shortly after the school bells rang for class dismissal on Friday Sept. 16, all three of Philip Simmons’ campuses went into lockdown amid a firearms investigation. The Berkeley County school’s state of emergency took a couple hours to resolve and two juveniles have since been charged with possession after three handguns were seized on campus. No parties involved reported injuries in the aftermath of the incident.
live5news.com
Deputies continue to investigate deadly Meggett hit and run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving an August hit-and-run death in Meggett. Deputies responded to Highway 165 near Manor Road in the Meggett area around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 for a person who was hit by a vehicle.
live5news.com
Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal James Island shooting. Desmon Latrell Champagne, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive in reference...
live5news.com
‘It’s time to go to work’: Georgetown Co. Sheriff looks to combat traffic accidents
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After the sheriff of Georgetown County apologized to citizens on Facebook Friday for not “responding properly” to speeding and traffic issues in the county, he is putting out a call for action to decrease traffic incidents. Sheriff Carter Weaver said traffic is not...
live5news.com
Police release new details in Summerville bank robbery
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have identified the man arrested Monday within an hour of a Summerville bank robbery. Avery Clark, 36, is charged with armed robbery, entering a bank with the intent to steal, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to court records.
live5news.com
North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots. Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at...
WIS-TV
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero. A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.
WIS-TV
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a school bus in North Charleston sent seven people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the front of the Neighbor Store shortly before 8 a.m. The bus was turning onto Montague Avenue from Luella Avenue and lost control, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
counton2.com
Photos: Colleton County mobile home destroyed by fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) Crews on Tuesday responded to a mobile home fire on Alton Way. According to CCFR, a neighbor called shortly before 2:15 p.m. and said that she could see the roof on fire through the woods. Crews arrived to find...
live5news.com
Colleton County man facing charges after officer-involved shooting
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Walterboro man accused of pointing a stolen gun at police during a November traffic stop. Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.
counton2.com
Sweetgrass Vodka opening facility in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local and family-owned distilling company is opening a second South Carolina location in Charleston. Sweet Grass Vodka is known for its spirits made from South Carolina potatoes. On Wednesday, the company announced that a bottling plant will be opened at 1640 Meeting Street. It will also have a tasting room for spirits and small bites.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Berkeley County shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 60-year-old man as the victim of a deadly Friday night shooting in Moncks Corner. William S. Tillman, of Moncks Corner, died as a result of a shooting on Open Door Lane, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
live5news.com
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon crash in Williamsburg County. It happened on US 52 north of the Kingstree area at 3:35 p.m. A 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling north ran off the road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. The...
WTGS
Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
