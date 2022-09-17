ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donors go ‘Over the Edge’ for foster children

By Samson Tamijani
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One block party in Huntsville on Saturday was literally topped off with volunteers testing their fears — all for a great cause.

Donors to the North Alabama foster kids group Kids to Love rappelled down the Regions Bank building in downtown Huntsville for the 5th annual Over the Edge event.

Each participant reached at least $1,500 raised for Kids to Love in order to qualify.

Kids to Love founder (and News 19 alumni) Lee Marshall says it’s the foundation’s signature event of the year — and shows the compassion of the North Alabama community.

“Our kids go through trauma. Their lives are hard in foster care. And so, it’s a big step, literally, to go over the edge for our kids. But they absolutely deserve a community that will rally around them and take it to fundraise so we can meet their needs.”

With more than a hundred people taking part, Marshall says at least $150,000 was raised for the foundation.

It all goes to homes, resources, and other financial help for foster kids in North Alabama.

