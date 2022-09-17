Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene launches 10-minute rant about being asked to help Ukraine as Putin raises nuclear threat
Marjorie Taylor Greene filmed a 10-minute rant complaining that she was being asked to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.The Georgia lawmaker’s bizarre video from her congressional office came as Vladimir Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 Russian reservists and hinted he would think about using nuclear weapons.But the QAnon-supporting congresswoman was more worried that a Ukrainian lobbyist had visited her office and left a letter, and a used Russian shell.The right-wing politician told her followers that unlike Joe Biden she did not care about Ukraine’s border.“There is a country’s border that he (Biden) cares about and it...
Government confirms it is lifting ban on fracking in England
The government has confirmed it is lifting the moratorium on fracking in England, arguing it will help bolster energy security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The business and energy secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said: “In light of [Vladimir'] Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and weaponisation of energy, strengthening our energy security is an absolute priority, and – as the prime minister said – we are going to ensure the UK is a net energy exporter by 2040.
The politicians vying to lead Italy's next government
ROME (AP) — The main candidates in Italy’s general election Sunday to elect a new Parliament and determine who next governs the country include some familiar names and some lesser-known ones. They range from from three-time Premier Silvio Berlusconi to far-right opposition leader Giorgia Meloni, who is ahead in opinion polls and intent on becoming Italy’s first woman to hold the premiership. Here are the main players in the Sept. 25 election: GIORGIA MELONI Riding high in voter opinion surveys for weeks now, Meloni might become Italy’s first far-right premier since the end of World War II, and its first ever female leader. Her Brothers of Italy party has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity since the vote in 2018, when it polled just over 4%.
Pound drops to 37-year low against dollar; Bank of England prepares to raise interest rates – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as markets anticipate another rise in UK interest rates at noon today
