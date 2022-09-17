ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golovin, AK

Typhoon Merbok remnants bring flooding, hurricane winds to Alaska

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The remnants of Typhoon Merbok began slamming into Alaska early Saturday as one of the state's worst storms in years, bringing high winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVdDQ_0hzciCY500
Flooding in Golovin, Alaska, on Saturday, caused by former Typhoon Merbok, the strongest storm to hit the state in over a decade. Photo Courtesy of C. Lewis/National Weather Service

Now a heavy rain storm, Merbok had moved to the Bering Strait as of 4 a.m., local time, according to the latest report from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. The Bering Strait had 26-foot seas with sustained winds up to 57.5 mph by mid-morning on Saturday.

The strongest storm to hit the state in a decade will "bring potentially historical coastal flooding, high surf, coastal erosion, high winds, high seas and heavy rain to western Alaska and the Bering Sea through the weekend," hitting with the force of a hurricane , according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy flooding is already being reported in some areas, including Anchorage, where residents have put up barricades. Several streets in the city were already under water as of early Saturday.

Photos show buildings surrounded by water in Golovin, Alaska, where the water is expected to rise by another 1-2 feet by the end of the day.

The NWS office in Anchorage reported wind gusts of up to 75 mph late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Weather warnings for coastal flooding and high winds are in place until Monday in certain areas. Once the storm passes, it could take 10 to 14 hours for the water to recede, the weather service said.

"PLEASE do not go near any flooded areas. Remember, turn around, don't drown. It only takes 6 inches to sweep you off your feet," the NWS in Fairbanks said Saturday.

Merbok initially formed over the northwestern Pacific during the second week of September, even though it is not the normal time of year to have a huge storm in the area, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 8

Henry Calhoun
4d ago

how are the renewable forms of energy helping you in this crisis? solar panels, windmills and electric engines coming thru for you?

Reply
2
Related
Delta Discovery

Coastal storm pounds western Alaska

The worst storm in recent times hit our homeland this past weekend – the coastal regions bore the brunt. Reports and photos of homes collapsing off their posts, extensive coastline erosion, extreme flooding into village townsites, hurricane force winds, roof damage, and bulk fuel tanks and other infrastructure being moved from their foundations were all over social media.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Wet and cool for the last day of summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy widespread rain continues to impact Prince William Sound, the Copper River Basin and Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. It’s these areas where a storm total of 3 to 6 inches looks possible, with the heaviest occurring over Cordova and further eastward. Although the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Remnants of Typhoon Merbok remain on Northwest coast of Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A strong low pressure system hit the west coast of Alaska on Friday impacting many communities with floods and high winds. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea on Friday, September 16. The storm has continued to move north to the Chukchi Sea where it has remained and is expected to stay until Tuesday, September 20.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Wind and waves head to the west coast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two storms are going to impact the state in a wet and windy way this week. In the Gulf of Alaska, rain is pouring into the coastal communities and inland starting at Prince William Sound to the Copper River basin, North Gulf coast, and northern Panhandle.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
State
Alaska State
City
Fairbanks, AK
City
Golovin, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Golovin now an Alaska Venice, as flood engulfs the village

Haugon, who grew up in Golovin, is currently living in Nome with her boyfriend and children. Her family there hunkered down, as they experienced the harsh conditions of the storm. But on Monday, Haugon hopped on a plane and flew out to her hometown of Golovin to help her father who had to evacuate during the storm.
GOLOVIN, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two large landslides in Alaska have let loose in the last week, and although neither impacted residents, they are of great interest to geologists. The first slide was east of Seward, detected on Sept. 14 as it fell onto Ellsworth Glacier. Geologist Bretwood “Hig” Higman said debris from that slide is estimated to be about 10 million tons in volume.
ALASKA STATE
kfsk.org

Alaska ferry Columbia to stay tied up this winter

One of Alaska’s main ferries won’t be running this winter after all. The Columbia was going to be used on the mainline route running through the inner channels of Southeast from Bellingham, Washington and Prince Rupert, BC up to Yakutat. But the State Department of Transportation has decided to keep the 418-foot ferry side-lined.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Alaska Anchorage#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain#Photo Courtesy#Weather Prediction Center
alaskasnewssource.com

Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage

Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome. Anchorage man accused of shooting at pedestrians and vehicles indicted for attempted murder. Anchorage man accused of shooting at pedestrians and vehicles indicted for attempted murder. Residents survey damage near Nome after historic storm. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents survey damage...
ALASKA STATE
kbbi.org

More than 6,000 affected by power outages in Soldotna and Sterling

High winds related to the storms in Western Alaska caused a power outage in the Soldotna and Sterling areas this weekend, affecting more than 6,000 Homer Electric Association members. Tanya Lautaret, a spokesperson for HEA, said the first outage reports came in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, from...
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska delegates respond to devastating Western Alaska storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The historic storm that hit the western part of the state over the weekend left many Alaska lawmakers and delegates working to respond to the calamity. Included in the push for federal assistance is newly-elected Rep. Mary Peltola, who emphasized the severe conditions seen along the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Anchorage 2022

Fascinating cultural sites, sparkling glaciers, winding trails, amusement parks, the glistening Northern Lights, abundant wildlife, and the world’s largest seaplane base make Anchorage one of the most visited cities in Alaska. Surrounded by Kenai, Chugach, and Talkeetna mountains, Anchorage is where you can explore the best of Alaska’s wilderness. Go flightseeing to explore the mountains, fly up the glaciers, and watch wildlife from above. Tourists also flock to vantage points along the Seward Highway to witness the tidal bore formed by the shallow waters of Turnagain Arm.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Governor requests Federal Assistance for West Alaska storm

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has requested a federal disaster declaration for the 2022 September West Coast Storm. The request for federal assistance asked the President to issue a declaration of a major disaster and activate federal public and individual grant programs. The request also asks that the President provide for a 100% federal share through the declaration, to support Alaska’s rural, insular, and predominantly Alaska Native communities impacted by this historic event.
ALASKA STATE
myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Fiona expected to bring 'rough seas and surf'

Hurricane Fiona is expected to stay hundreds of miles from the South Carolina coast, but could bring strong ocean swells that may impact the Myrtle Beach area, officials say. "The rough seas and surf will continue through at least Saturday, and swells could lessen starting Sunday; however conditions may remain dangerous through early next week. How long the threat will last will depend on Fiona's track and intensity later this week and beyond," according to a tropical alert from the S.C Department of Natural Resources.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
nomenugget.com

Mega storm pummels region

The past 24 hours, fierce winds and rising seas have wreaked havoc in western Alaska. The widespread destruction includes dislodged fuel tanks, failing seawalls, houses dislodged from their foundation, whole communities flooded by the ocean. In Nome, several roads are under water, East Front Street and the Nome-Council highway is under water and littered with rocks and debris.
NOME, AK
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
451K+
Followers
64K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy