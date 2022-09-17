INDIANAPOLS — Once every four years, The International Violin Competition of Indianapolis is held to find the best talent in the world to add to their list of laureates. Called “The Olympics of Violin” the IVCI is recognized by the World Federation of International Music Competitions in Geneva, bringing acclaim all across the world to Indiana. The IVCI was started in 1982 by Josef Gingold, one of the most famous violinists from the United States.

