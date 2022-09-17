Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
3 Dead after Weekend Crash in Police Chase
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has announced deaths in a crash during a police chase over the weekend, one of the deaths being a 12-year-old girl. The crash happened late Saturday morning on I-465. IMPD was chasing a suspect, Cory Lemasters, who was wanted for multiple warrants including ones related to methamphetamine and being a felon with a firearm.
WIBC.com
Semis Collide Near Knightstown, One Person Killed
HENRY COUNTY, Ind.–Two semis collided head on Tuesday morning and one person was killed. It happened on eastbound I-70 in Henry County. Just after 4, a semi traveling westbound on I-70 near Knightstown crossed the median, went into the eastbound lanes, and hit another semi, said the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
WIBC.com
Man Wearing Headphones Hit By Train In Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ind. — A man was hit by a train in Frankfort. Police say Christian Lindenmayer had to be taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was hit by a train Monday afternoon. Police were called and arrived to find two people who had pulled Lindenmayer out from under the train and used makeshift tourniquets to curtail his bleeding.
WIBC.com
Officer Burton to be Buried in Indianapolis at Crown Hill Cemetery
RICHMOND, Ind.--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be buried in the Public Safety section of Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. The police department says you will be able to attend the service. Visitation for Burton, who was shot last month and died Sunday, will be 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday,...
WIBC.com
Man Flees Police, Stopped by Porch on Pennsylvania
INDIANAPOLIS--A police pursuit ended early Tuesday when the man fleeing cops hit a house. Indianapolis Metro Police arrested Cody Goode, who was already wanted by police. Officer Simone Burris said Goody was in a stolen Ford F-150 when he was spotted about 12:30, at Raymond and East streets, on the south side of Indy. When the cops tried to move in, they say he hit the gas, ramming a police car and eventually hitting the porch of a house on Pennsylvania St.
WIBC.com
Police: Bloomington Sewer Suspect in Custody
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington Police are warning residents to avoid the area after reports of an armed man in the sewer. BPD says they are searching the underground sewer system for a man that they believe has barricaded himself and is armed. They say to avoid the area of 1st through 3rd Streets, and Morton to Lincoln Streets.
WIBC.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Southwest Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night on the southwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD says the crash happened around 10:30 on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is close to I-465. A civilian IMPD employee found the man’s body in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIBC.com
PHOTO: 2-Year-Old Boy Missing, Truck Stolen From Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS — A vehicle stolen and a child is missing. Indianapolis Metro Police said a red 2006 Nissan pick-up truck was stolen from the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 Tuesday morning. A 2-year-old Hispanic boy was in the back seat. The truck has an Indiana license...
WIBC.com
Man Gets 8 Years for Arsons at Beech Grove Amtrak Facility, Greenwood Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Beech Grove man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to arson at the Beech Grove Amtrak facility and at apartments in Greenwood that were receiving federal assistance, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a Tuesday news release. On the...
WIBC.com
Person Found Shot to Death in Alley North of Downtown
INDIANAPOLIS–A person was found shot to death in an alley just off Illinois St., just north of I-65, about one mile north of downtown, Monday afternoon. Indianapolis Metro Police Lt. Shane Foley did not identify the person. The coroner’s office typically does that. Police responded to an incomplete...
WIBC.com
Repairs Totaling $7M Now Underway On Soldiers And Sailors Monument
INDIANAPOLIS — The stairs at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument on Monument Circle are literally crumbling before Hoosiers, and the Indiana War Memorial Commission said it will cost Hoosiers $7 million to have it fixed. Stewart Goodwin, executive director of the Indiana War Memorial, said, “The steps, also made...
WIBC.com
Violent Crime Dominates Discussion At Forum With Candidates For Prosecutor
INDIANAPOLIS — The candidates for Marion County prosecutor were finally able to address the issues plaguing the city of Indianapolis head to head in a public forum on Tuesday. The forum put on by North Shadeland Alliance had the candidates answering questions in a debate-like event. The topic that...
WIBC.com
NWS: Severe Weather Possible Wednesday, Cooler Temps Starting Thursday
STATEWIDE–There is a chance for severe weather across Indiana Wednesday followed by much cooler temperatures Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. The timeline for that severe weather is between 1 pm and 8 pm Wednesday. “Once the sun sets, we think the severe weather should diminish....
WIBC.com
Fall at Tuttle Orchards
GREENFIELD — If you’ve felt a bit discouraged by recent events, you might enjoy taking a trip to an orchard. Tuttle Orchards is an accessible stop if you live in central Indiana. Located in Greenfield, the orchard has a variety of fall activities. There, you can pick your...
WIBC.com
Finals underway at Indy’s World Famous Violin Competition
INDIANAPOLS — Once every four years, The International Violin Competition of Indianapolis is held to find the best talent in the world to add to their list of laureates. Called “The Olympics of Violin” the IVCI is recognized by the World Federation of International Music Competitions in Geneva, bringing acclaim all across the world to Indiana. The IVCI was started in 1982 by Josef Gingold, one of the most famous violinists from the United States.
