SIOUX CITY — Throughout Tuesday, Siouxland residents going outside would have had no idea fall officially starts this week. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Tuesday's high matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO