South Sioux City, NE

Sioux City Journal

Applications now open for Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission

SIOUX CITY — Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission. The commission is a city-wide high school student organization whose purpose is to explore, communicate and provide for the needs, problems, issues and activities affecting the city's youth. Applicants must be in either...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City

A new mural is joining others in Sioux City. Artist David Manzanares is working on a creation on the west side of a building at 809-811 W. Seventh St., facing Hamilton Boulevard. The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group....
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs

SIOUX CITY — Throughout Tuesday, Siouxland residents going outside would have had no idea fall officially starts this week. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Tuesday's high matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago. At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Feds sign off on new, multi-year I-29 interchange project near Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Industrial growth has been ongoing for years in Sioux City's Southbridge industrial area and other business parks near and around Sioux Gateway Airport. The CF Industries expansion, the new Seaboard Triumph meatpacking plant and expansion at Sabre Industries, along with several other projects. Now that the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

National Weather Service- Record highs for September 20

SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

18-year-old Sioux City resident, who was convicted of murder, pleads guilty to marijuana possession

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City teenager awaiting sentencing for murder was sentenced last week to five years in prison for possession of marijuana. Dwight Evans, 18, on Wednesday entered a written plea of guilty to possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. Senior Judge Jeffrey Poulson ordered the prison term to be served concurrently, or at the same time, with his pending sentence for murder.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Slow down and communication will be better.

Young people today really talk fast. Many others do too. Has this happened over time because of fast food, faster cars, cell phones, etc.? Are people talking faster or am I listening slower? Someone once said, "The quality of life is not improved with speed." Please, slow down and communication will be better. -- Sharon Ocker, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Sioux City Journal

PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Bon Homme Invitational

TYNDALL, S.D. — The Dakota Valley boys and girls cross country teams swept the Bon Homme Invitational in Tyndall, South Dakota Tuesday. The Dakota Valley girls bested Ethan-Parkston by two points, 31 to 33. Ella Otten took third overall at 20:46.62 to lead the Panthers. Sophia Redler placed seventh overall at a time of 22:04.27. Mia Riibe ran the course in 23:36.25 for third on the Panthers team.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Musketeers begin 51st season at USHL Fall Classic

Over the last 20 days, Sioux City Musketeers coach Jason Kersner built a blueprint for what he wanted the team identity to look like. The newly-appointed coach for the defending Clark Cup champions will see how that blueprint turned on Thursday morning. Sioux City begins its championship defense at 11...
SIOUX CITY, IA
