Sioux City Journal
Applications now open for Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission
SIOUX CITY — Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission. The commission is a city-wide high school student organization whose purpose is to explore, communicate and provide for the needs, problems, issues and activities affecting the city's youth. Applicants must be in either...
Sioux City Journal
Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City
A new mural is joining others in Sioux City. Artist David Manzanares is working on a creation on the west side of a building at 809-811 W. Seventh St., facing Hamilton Boulevard. The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group....
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Community School District pays $12,500 to settle middle school student injury lawsuits
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Community School District has paid $12,500 in settlements to parents who filed two separate lawsuits after their children were injured in middle school buildings. The district paid $7,500 to Chad and Mandy Sorensen and $5,000 to Jennifer Pottorff. The settlements were paid by...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America
Alex Johnson, talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City residents could be fined for improperly draining pools and spas
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City wants to remind residents that discharging water from a pool or spa into the storm sewer system is prohibited, in order to protect the quality of water that is entering nearby ponds, rivers and streams. Since chlorinated water is deadly to...
Sioux City Journal
Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs
SIOUX CITY — Throughout Tuesday, Siouxland residents going outside would have had no idea fall officially starts this week. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Tuesday's high matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting
SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago. At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.
Sioux City Journal
Feds sign off on new, multi-year I-29 interchange project near Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Industrial growth has been ongoing for years in Sioux City's Southbridge industrial area and other business parks near and around Sioux Gateway Airport. The CF Industries expansion, the new Seaboard Triumph meatpacking plant and expansion at Sabre Industries, along with several other projects. Now that the...
Sioux City Journal
Clean sheet: Sioux City S.C. East doesn't allow Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson a point 3-0
Sioux City S.C. East sent Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 3-0 decision on September 20 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 6 , Sioux City S.C. East squared off with South Sioux City in a volleyball game . We...
Sioux City Journal
National Weather Service- Record highs for September 20
Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees.
Sioux City Journal
18-year-old Sioux City resident, who was convicted of murder, pleads guilty to marijuana possession
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City teenager awaiting sentencing for murder was sentenced last week to five years in prison for possession of marijuana. Dwight Evans, 18, on Wednesday entered a written plea of guilty to possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. Senior Judge Jeffrey Poulson ordered the prison term to be served concurrently, or at the same time, with his pending sentence for murder.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Slow down and communication will be better.
Young people today really talk fast. Many others do too. Has this happened over time because of fast food, faster cars, cell phones, etc.? Are people talking faster or am I listening slower? Someone once said, "The quality of life is not improved with speed." Please, slow down and communication will be better. -- Sharon Ocker, Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Bon Homme Invitational
TYNDALL, S.D. — The Dakota Valley boys and girls cross country teams swept the Bon Homme Invitational in Tyndall, South Dakota Tuesday. The Dakota Valley girls bested Ethan-Parkston by two points, 31 to 33. Ella Otten took third overall at 20:46.62 to lead the Panthers. Sophia Redler placed seventh overall at a time of 22:04.27. Mia Riibe ran the course in 23:36.25 for third on the Panthers team.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers begin 51st season at USHL Fall Classic
Over the last 20 days, Sioux City Musketeers coach Jason Kersner built a blueprint for what he wanted the team identity to look like. The newly-appointed coach for the defending Clark Cup champions will see how that blueprint turned on Thursday morning. Sioux City begins its championship defense at 11...
Sioux City Journal
Morningside's Jackson Sitzmann tied atop Day 1 leaderboard at Northwest Iowa National Invitational
LE MARS, Iowa — LE MARS, Iowa — Two Morningside University golfers earned Top 10 finishes on Tuesday during the Northwest Iowa National Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Course. First, on the men's side, Morningside senior Jackson Sitzmann golfed an 18-hole score of 76 that gave him a...
Sioux City Journal
METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dakota Valley's Logan Miller is a leader on and off the volleyball court
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Since she was three days old, Dakota Valley senior Logan Miller has been around volleyball. Her mom, current Dakota Valley head volleyball coach Mary Miller, was coaching Briar Cliff and had a very young Logan with her during recruiting at the time, and Logan is now this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.
Sioux City Journal
Prep roundup: Sioux City North volleyball defeats Bishop Heelan in 4 sets
SIOUX CITY — The North High School volleyball team defended its home court Tuesday with a four-set win over Bishop Heelan. The Stars won by set scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15. Sidney Chamberlain and Ava Lloyd each had double-digit kills with 15 and 13. Stella Kuehl had 22...
