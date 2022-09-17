ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

As we witness daily across the world, death OFTEN comes suddenly/ unexpectedly by way of accidents & freak accidents, natural disasters & natural causes, fires, sickness such as Covid, overdoses, violent crimes & domestic violence, etc. As NO ONE is guaranteed our next breath, & NO ONE is nice/ good enough to save our own soul from hell when we die, we MUST be prepared by being saved / born AGAIN believers through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation in THIS lifetime to enter heaven when we die.There is NO RIP for ANYONE who dies w/o accepting Jesus as our personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation before our last breath. ONLY Jesus is qualified to save/ rescue us from Satans agenda against humanity on this earth but to steal, kill & destroy. John10:10 📖. PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now. 🙏🕊📖✝️

Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified

One of four bodies found in the receding waters of Lake Mead has been identified as a 42-year-old man who authorities believe drowned 20 years ago. On Wednesday, Clark County authorities said the remains found in the Callville Bay area of the lake on 7 May belonged to Thomas Erndt, whose cause and manner of death in 2002 has not been determined, Clark County officials said. Erndt’s remains were identified by investigators with the help of DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, and according to CNN was believed to have died by drowning in the lake on 2 August 2002.The body...
SCIENCE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: More severe weather possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Downed trees and power outages litter the metro after severe storms blew through the area Saturday night.But the severe weather is not over yet - WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows reports there's a chance for more storms bringing damaging wind Sunday evening.Around 9:40 p.m., over 27,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power across the Twin Cities.The storm interrupted the fun at the Minnesota State Fair and even led to flash flooding around the fairgrounds.The fair canceled the Grandstand concert featuring Portugal. The Man, Manchester Orchestra, and Bad Bad Habits due to the severe weather. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park closed early as well as the free stages. Reports show wind gusts reached 61 mph near the fairgrounds.The Metro Transit temporarily shut down the blue and green line trains but has resumed service as of 9:19 p.m.The storm resulted in multiple tornado warnings around the metro and into Wisconsin.The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dakota and Scott County. Approximately an hour later, a tornado warning was issued for Goodhue County in Minnesota and Pierce County in Wisconsin, which expired at 10:15 p.m.The tornado warnings were radar indicated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

‘Massive’ wave of mud filmed swallowing California town

Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
K97.5

The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!

As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner! But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year? The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in […]
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Two Dead After Wildfire Rips Through Northern California Town

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said that two people have died after wildfires destroyed parts of a Northern California town. LaRue announced the fatalities to concerned citizens at a community meeting Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press reports. The small Northern California town of Weed was devastated by one of California’s most recent wildfires. He didn’t share any names or additional details about the two deceased people, including their age or gender.
WEED, CA
CBS Miami

Hurricane Earl forecast to become first major hurricane of the season

MIAMI - A very active start to the month of September in the tropics as the CBS4 Next Weather team is tracking four areas. At this time, there are no threats or concerns for South Florida. Hurricane Earl is forecast to become the first Major Hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm warnings have been issued for Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. advisory on Tuesday said Earl was about 485 miles south of Bermuda and moving to the north at 6 miles per hour. Earl is expected...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yana Bostongirl

The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History

Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
