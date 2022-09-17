Unbeaten Westosha Central knocks off Beloit Memorial in SLC football 35-17

BELOIT — A successful high school football team needs to be solid in every facet of the game with an abundance of talent, leadership and the ability to squelch an opponent’s momentum.

Unbeaten Westosha Central simply checks all the boxes.

Led by dual-threat quarterback Brock Koeppel, the 5-0 Falcons jumped out to a 14-0 lead and went on to bounce Beloit Memorial 35-17 in Southern Lakes Conference action on Friday night.

The host team never had Jacobson Field rocking like the week before. The giant inflatable Purple Knight they ran through in pregame was deflated in the third quarter. The actual Knights were feeling the same way about the same time.

“(Westosha Central) is undefeated and they lived up that billing,” Beloit head coach Brad Dement said. “They were better than us physically on the offensive and defensive lines. They dictated the line of scrimmage on us for the most part. I was disappointed in that.”

There were some bright spots for the Knights, but not in the first quarter. Beloit snapped the ball over punter Beckham Denu’s head on its first possession and WC recovered, setting up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Koeppel to Wyantt Anderson and a quick 7-0 lead.

An interception gave the Falcons the ball right back and on fourth-and-13, Koeppel tossed to Nicholas Argersinger and he threw an option pass for a touchdown to a wide open Mason Mitacek for a 14-0 advantage.

“We can’t fall for a third down and long double pass,” Dement said. “We have to know they’re not running just a swing pass on fourth and 13. Our defensive back came up rather than say with the receiver and we got burned. We have to trust each other to each do our jobs.”

The Knights (2-3, 1-2) cut it to 14-7 when quarterback Ayden Tyler found Fazion Farr with a short pass over the middle and he raced 75 yards for a score with 9:09 remaining in the second quarter. Baylor Denu added the PAT.

Farr was a bright spot in the loss with some nice kick returns and some exceptional play on defense to go with his long TD catch. A senior, he hadn’t played football since his freshman year.

“There was something in me that kept telling me to get back on the field and it’s my last year,” Farr said. “It was an adjustment after only playing basketball, but I got back into the flow of it. From day one, I wanted to be effective on both sides of the football, so I’m pleased with getting all the playing time.”

The Falcons answered Farr’s TD with a 70-yard drive capped when Koeppel hit Colin Meininger with a 13-yard TD pass for a 21-7 lead. They threatened to score again before halftime, but the Knights held at the goal line and they missed a field goal.

Whatever momentum that generated died when Meininger caught a 76-yard TD pass to open the third quarter.

“We went for an interception instead of a tackle,” Dement said.

The Falcons scored one more touchdown on a 16-yard run by Argersinger. They added a two-point conversion to lead 35-7 with 2:19 left.

Rather than fold, the Knights gradually played better in the second half and held WC scoreless in the fourth quarter. The Falcons didn’t remove their offensive starters until their final possession. The Knights tacked on a 34-yard field goal by Denu and a 24-yard TD run by Decarlos Nora.

Dealing with adversity hasn’t exactly been a strength for the program, but these Knights in general do not seem to be plagued with the same sense of defeatism.

“That is what I’m trying to fight against and it goes back about 20 years now,” Dement said. “We all have things in our lives we complain about and we have to deal with. You have to be able to fight back, to fight the adversity. No one is going to feel sorry for you. People will run you over and not look back. That’s something you need to straighten out yourself. Some guys get it and some guys are working on it.”

Farr thinks the team will get there.

“The losses push us to work harder because we know we’re better than the score on the scoreboard,” he said. “When we lose, the practices are even more intense. We have to get more consistent.”

The Knights travel to winless Union Grove next week.

“It’s a big game for us,” Dement said. “We need to regroup and refocus.”

• NOTES: Koeppel was just 10-of-21, but for 187 yards and three TDs. he also ran for 43 yards. Meininger finished with six catches for 137 yards. …Nora rushed 10 times for 75 yards, but WC kept Toby Robinson in check (16-44). …One bank of lights went dim in the third quarter, the action was shifted to the other end of the field and they eventually came back on. …Standings in the SLC: Badger 3-0, WC 3-0, Burlington 2-1, Waterford 2-1, Wilmot 1-2, Beloit 1-2, Elkhorn 0-3, Union Grove 0-3.

• BOXSCORE:

Westosha Central 35, Beloit Memorial 17

W. Central…14 7 14 0 – 35

Beloit Mem… 0 7 0 10 – 17

WC – Anderson, 8, pass from Koeppel (Klementzos kick)

WC – Mitazek, 26, pass from Argersinger (Klementzos kick)

BM – Farr, 75, pass from Tyler (Denu kick)

WC – Meininger, 13, pass from Koeppel (Klementzos kick)

WC – Meininger, 76, pass from Koeppel (kick failed)

WC – Argersinger, 16, run (Mitacek pass from Koeppel)

BM – Denu, 34, field goal

BM – Nora, 24, run (Denu kick)

TEAM STATS - First downs: WC 17, BM 13. Rushing: WC 30-175, BM 37-109. Passing: WC 213, BM 116. Passes: WC 23-11-0, BM 11-5-1. Fumbles: WC 0-0, BM 0-0. Punts: WC 3-34.7, BM 6-22.5. Penalties: WC 7-50, BM 3-25.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS – Rushing: WC, Koeppel 7-43, Bundza 9-35, Argersinger 6-41. BM, Nora 10-75, Robinson 16-44. Passing: WC Koeppel 21-10-0, 187; Argersinger 2-1-0, 26. BM, Tyler 11-5-1, 116. Receiving: WC, Meininger 6-137, Mitacek 2-52. BM, Farr 2-92, Robinson 3-24.