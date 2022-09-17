ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Sheridan, IL

Body reportedly found along Fort Sheridan shoreline

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 4 days ago

Local authorities discovered the dead body of an adult male early Saturday morning, Sept. 17, near Fort Sheridan Beach.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that because of injuries on the body, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force was called in to assist in the investigation.

Fort Sheridan Beach is part of the Lake County Forest Preserve in an unincorporated area of the county.

It is unclear at this time the manner or cause of death, and Lake County officials did not immediately return calls from The Record .

“There are no indications there is a threat to the community,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, Highland Park police responded at 5:10 a.m. Saturday to a call of an unconscious person at the shoreline near Cliff Road. First-responders found the body was located on the Forest Sheridan Forest Preserve in unincorporated Lake Forest.

The investigation reportedly was taken over by the Lake County Forest Preserve Police, which requested assistance from the county’s major crime task force.

Stay tuned to The Record as this story develops.

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

The post Body reportedly found along Fort Sheridan shoreline appeared first on The Record .

Comments / 0

Related
The Record North Shore

Police Reports: Guns, cash and more stolen from Northfield home; Car stolen while being serviced

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe). WILMETTE Sept. 16 • Cars reportedly were broken into overnight in the 2500 block of Illinois Road and 1000 block of Manor Drive. Sept. 15 • Wilmette police reportedly located a car stolen […] The post Police Reports: Guns, cash and more stolen from Northfield home; Car stolen while being serviced appeared first on The Record.
The Record North Shore

Burglary crew pulls man from car and beats him, Wilmette police say

A group of individuals reportedly dragged a Wilmette man from his car and beat and robbed him early Friday morning in northwest Wilmette. The Wilmette Police Department issued a crime alert Saturday, Sept. 17, detailing the incident, in which a man sitting in his car in the 3400 block of Riverside Drive at 1 a.m. […] The post Burglary crew pulls man from car and beats him, Wilmette police say appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
The Record North Shore

UPDATE: Hours-long police intervention ends ‘safely’ in Highland Park

After 11-plus hours, a crisis situation on Friday, Sept. 16, that required police response and public-safety instructions was “resolved,” according to the City of Highland Park The City sent the final of five public-safety alerts at 11:22 p.m. reporting that an individual who was threatening self-harm “voluntarily left the residence” and the streets around the […] The post UPDATE: Hours-long police intervention ends ‘safely’ in Highland Park appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
County
Lake County, IL
City
Fort Sheridan, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
The Record North Shore

News Briefs: New local home for Jewish orchestra; Register to vote Tuesday; Historical society donates to park district; Highland Park estate firm moves

Junior Klezmer Orchestra, a Jewish musical youth ensemble led by members of the Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, is moving to North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe for this year, according to a release from the organization. “It’s been a challenge to get the orchestra back together in a lingering COVID environment, but the enthusiasm and […] The post News Briefs: New local home for Jewish orchestra; Register to vote Tuesday; Historical society donates to park district; Highland Park estate firm moves appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

Residents share thoughts on gun safety with Glencoe trustees

Glencoe residents had their turn Wednesday evening to air their thoughts on gun violence and firearm safety. The Village of Glencoe Board of Trustees welcomed the community to a special listening session with a goal of gathering information and input to inform a path local leaders should take in the fight against gun violence. Glencoe […] The post Residents share thoughts on gun safety with Glencoe trustees appeared first on The Record.
GLENCOE, IL
The Record North Shore

Police Reports: Northfield home burglarized, bank accounts compromised

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe). WILMETTE Sept. 2 • A car reportedly stolen from the 100 block of Hibbard Road was recovered in the 7200 block of Cornell in Chicago. WINNETKA Sept. 2 • A bank account reportedly […] The post Police Reports: Northfield home burglarized, bank accounts compromised appeared first on The Record.
NORTHFIELD, IL
The Record North Shore

Survey results lead Park Board to favor conversion of Gillson Park’s Middle Drive

After reviewing the results from the most recent park district survey, the Park Board unanimously sided with respondents (39.7% of 1,563) who wish to convert Middle Drive to a multipurpose path through the park. The post Survey results lead Park Board to favor conversion of Gillson Park’s Middle Drive appeared first on The Record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoreline#Dead Body#Park Police#By The Lake
The Record North Shore

UPDATE: Son reportedly stabbed parents to death in Highland Park apartment

The Lake County Coroner’s Office announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, that Ronald Goldberg, 79, and Renee Goldberg, 74, were the homicide victims discovered by police on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The coroner determined that the Goldbergs died from “multiple sharp-force injuries,” which can include surface or penetrating wounds from a sharp object. According to officials, the […] The post UPDATE: Son reportedly stabbed parents to death in Highland Park apartment appeared first on The Record.
The Record North Shore

Highland Park council members want more info before considering project for ex-Greenberg Radiation Center site

A proposed car lot with service center has a long road to travel if it wants to park in Highland Park. City Council members and residents each got their turn to express their concerns about the project planned for 1535 Park Avenue West — just west of U.S. 41 — during the council’s regular meeting […] The post Highland Park council members want more info before considering project for ex-Greenberg Radiation Center site appeared first on The Record.
The Record North Shore

Fundraiser supporting couple murdered in Highland Park looks to raise $30,000

According to the digital fundraiser page, the Goldbergs were known for "their kindness, infectious smiles, love of family and unwavering support of those they loved." The post Fundraiser supporting couple murdered in Highland Park looks to raise $30,000 appeared first on The Record.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Record North Shore

Police Reports: Man arrested for approaching 12-year-old; multiple telephone scams

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe). WILMETTE Sept. 1 • A car key fob, iPhone and other items reportedly were stolen from Gillson Park, 700 Michigan Avenue. • A mailed check reportedly was stolen and deposited in an unknown […] The post Police Reports: Man arrested for approaching 12-year-old; multiple telephone scams appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
The Record North Shore

Remember 9/11 with these local tributes

Sunday, Sept. 11, marks 21 years since 2,996 people perished in the United States in the most devastating terrorist attack the world has ever seen. Across the world, 9/11 — also known as Patriot Day in the U.S. — is remembered through tributes and memorials that pay respect not only to those who died on […] The post Remember 9/11 with these local tributes appeared first on The Record.
The Record North Shore

Cheers to 150 years: Wilmette punctuates sesquicentennial year with block party

Despite its advanced age, the Village of Wilmette partied all day and night Saturday, Sept. 10. The Wilmette Block Party drew hundreds upon hundreds to downtown Wilmette for a slate of activities in honor of the town’s 150th anniversary. CLICK HERE TO SEE A PHOTO GALLERY FROM THE WILMETTE BLOCK PARTY The Village of Wilmette […] The post Cheers to 150 years: Wilmette punctuates sesquicentennial year with block party appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
The Record North Shore

News Briefs: Kenilworth police chief to retire, student artwork at village hall, storytelling event Thursday

Village of Kenilworth Police Chief David Miller announced that after 28 years in local law enforcement he will retire at the end of the month. Miller began with the Kenilworth Police Department in 1994 and became its chief in 2013. “The Village of Kenilworth is fortunate that for almost three decades, Chief Miller has served […] The post News Briefs: Kenilworth police chief to retire, student artwork at village hall, storytelling event Thursday appeared first on The Record.
KENILWORTH, IL
The Record North Shore

Police Reports: Burglars hit seven Winnetka cars in one night; other car thefts, burglaries also reported

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe). WILMETTE Aug. 25 • An unlocked rental car reportedly stolen on Aug. 14 from the 1500 block of Washington was recovered by the Chicago Police Department at 445 N. State St. Aug. 24 […] The post Police Reports: Burglars hit seven Winnetka cars in one night; other car thefts, burglaries also reported appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
The Record North Shore

The Record North Shore

Wilmette, IL
437
Followers
262
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy