Body reportedly found along Fort Sheridan shoreline

Local authorities discovered the dead body of an adult male early Saturday morning, Sept. 17, near Fort Sheridan Beach.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that because of injuries on the body, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force was called in to assist in the investigation.

Fort Sheridan Beach is part of the Lake County Forest Preserve in an unincorporated area of the county.

It is unclear at this time the manner or cause of death, and Lake County officials did not immediately return calls from The Record .

“There are no indications there is a threat to the community,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, Highland Park police responded at 5:10 a.m. Saturday to a call of an unconscious person at the shoreline near Cliff Road. First-responders found the body was located on the Forest Sheridan Forest Preserve in unincorporated Lake Forest.

The investigation reportedly was taken over by the Lake County Forest Preserve Police, which requested assistance from the county’s major crime task force.

