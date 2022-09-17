Read full article on original website
School Pictures
Yuen Lui Studio will be our school photographers again this year. We love supporting this local business. All students will receive a student ID card on picture day. Tuesday, Sept. 20th: Juniors and Seniors during SCIENCE classes. Tuesday, Sept. 27th: Freshman during SCIENCE classes. Wednesday, Oct. 5th: Sophomores during SCIENCE...
Weekly Update 9/18
We had an exciting first week of school and we are looking forward to this coming week! Here are a few updates. We are happy to have families come into the building. If you would like to come into the building, please check in at the front office. This includes coming into the cafeteria in the morning with your student.
Required Start of School Forms Due Sept 30
Complete and Return the Required Start of School Forms. Please fill out and return the required Start of School forms by September 30. All the forms listed below as well as other helpful district forms are available to download w/translations and are fillable as well from the district on the Start of School Forms page. Call the office at 206-252-2270 if you need any forms mailed to you or students may pick up outside the office.
Student Survey: Westside HEY Coalition
The Westside HEY Coalition works to prevent youth substance use in West Seattle. Please help us assess our community needs by filling out the “2022 Community Survey”. If you have any questions, please contact Donna Kelly, Coalition Coordinator at dmkelly@seattleschools.org. Thank you. ONLINE SURVEY ENGLISH. ONLINE SURVEY SPANISH.
Photo MakeUp Day
Students who missed taking their photo (for Student ID card and yearbook) on Raider Day will be able to take a photo on Make-Up Day, Thursday, September 22nd. Yuen Lui Photographers will be in the Performance Arts Center from 8:15am to 1:40pm. This is not a time for re-takes. We will have a Retake Day in October. Yuen Lui has provided the following information for families:
