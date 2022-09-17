ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needham, MA

WCVB CHANNEL 5 AND THE GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK PARTNER FOR A DAY OF GIVING ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd

BOSTON — Hunger is an unfortunate reality for so many here in Massachusetts, with the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic and rising costs of food due to inflation only compounding the problem. September marks Hunger Action Month, and WCVB Channel 5 is once again joining with the Greater Boston Food Bank to raise much needed funds in the fight against food insecurity by televising a special day-longDAY OF GIVING fundraiser on Thursday, September 22nd.
Boston University student reports drink was spiked in off-campus incident

BOSTON — Boston University officials confirmed Wednesday that campus police shared at least one complaint about a recent drink-spiking incident with the Boston Police Department. A BU spokesperson said the university's Judicial Affairs office is also following up on at least one report, which involved a student who reported...
Anchor’d Inc gives back to women who have experienced trauma

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ever wondered how you could incorporate the soothing tranquility and wellness benefits of the ocean into your home life and self-care routine, while giving back to your local community?. Anchor'd Inc is a coastal-themed home decor and organic bath and body wellness boutique that also helps...
Last Open Streets Boston event to launch this Saturday

BOSTON — Dorchester Avenue will be closed this weekend for the last Open Streets Boston event of 2022. Two miles of Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard will be closed this Saturday, opening the street for pedestrian use between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During these times, the street will be used for walking, rolling, jogging and biking, Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said during a news conference.
Arboretum donates trees to Boston as city launches forestry division

BOSTON — The Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University donated 10 trees to Boston on Wednesday to mark the city's new efforts to increase tree cover. Mayor Michelle Wu visited the arboretum to announce the launch of a new city Forestry Division to help add more trees across Boston. Her announcement will more than triple the size of the city's tree-related workforce, from 5 employees to 16.
Many of Boston's fire boxes are over a century old and are still operating smoothly

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheBoston Fire Department’s alarm boxes are the same as they ever were – 170 years on the job, and they still work. They are brightly colored, well-marked and appear every 1,000 feet on Boston streets. Still, the vast communications system has, through time and familiarity, become almost invisible — hidden in plain sight.
Maintaining an eruv over Boston, and a Morse code message on Fenway Park's scoreboard

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Unknown to many,Fenway Park uses a message in Morse Code to help mark the left-field scoreboard. The Greater Boston Eruv Corporation is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization that oversees the operation and maintenance of the 26-mile border around parts of Boston, Brookline and Newton. The eruv will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in January of 2023.
MassDOT issues warning ahead of climate change protest in Boston

A group of climate activists in Boston say they are planning to blockade several major traffic routes in the city on Wednesday morning. Their stated goal is to raise attention to the "climate emergency" and to pressure Massachusetts lawmakers to ban new fossil-fuel infrastructure.
Sail 4 Epilepsy aims to educate and inspire people around the world

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Philip Haydon is an internationally recognized neuroscientist who lives with medically-controlled, post-traumatic epilepsy. Haydon started the non-profit organization Sail for Epilepsy with a mission to inspire people with epilepsy to take "One More Step" towards achieving a fuller life, with the necessary safety measures in place. He is currently sailing the oceans of the world to inspire, raise awareness and connect.
Homes in Essex, Massachusetts, evacuated after military ordnance found in house

ESSEX, Mass. — Six homes in Essex, Massachusetts, were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found ordnance in a recently sold home, police Chief Paul Francis said. Essex police and fire responded to Wood Drive at 10:33 a.m. after the cleaning crew reported that they found the suspicious item that was determined to be some sort of military ordnance. The house has recently sold and was undergoing cleanout operations.
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
Unionized workers declare a 'strike victory,' Starbucks disagrees

BROOKLINE, Mass. — After a record-setting 64-day strike by Starbucks union workers, the workers and prominent politicians are declaring a "strike victory." But the company says they're mischaracterizing the situation. Boston Starbucks Workers United at the 874 Commonwealth Ave. location picketed 24 hours a day for 64 days, the...
Firefighters battle flames at Everett home

EVERETT, Mass. — Firefighters battled a fire early Monday at a home in Everett. The fire started at 4 a.m. at 121 Woodlawn St. There were no reports of any injuries, and the fire was quickly knocked down. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
