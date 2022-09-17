ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

krcrtv.com

'Branch House Riverfront Bistro' officially opens at Turtle Bay

REDDING, Calif. — A brand new restaurant has opened near the Sundial Bridge at Redding's Turtle Bay. The "Branch House Riverfront Bistro" officially opened on Wed., Sept. 21, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. The Redding Chamber of Commerce was also in attendance to celebrate the grand opening.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico's oldest businesses honored at Parkside Tap House

CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico has been celebrating its 150-year anniversary all year long. The festivities continued Monday night as some of Chico’s oldest businesses were honored at Parkside Tap House, in Downtown Chico, for being resilient stalwarts of their community. One of the businesses honored...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Black bear rescued from tree in downtown Redding on Monday

REDDING, Calif. — You've already heard of the classic "firefighters rescue kitten stuck in tree" story hundreds of times already, but, on Monday, firefighters had to rescue another animal from a tree: a black bear. The black bear reportedly wandered into the neighborhood of Olive Avenue in downtown Redding,...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff

REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Grazing for a Change is "baack" in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. — The soft "baas" of baby goats following their mama goat around can be heard near Dry Creek Canyon in Paradise as the Grazing Program continues their progress of fire fuel management. The Butte County Fire Safe Council (BSFSC) was formed in 1998 and has been a...
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

Winter-Run Chinook Salmon's journey to the Pacific from McCloud River

REDDING, Calif. — Cool waters flow south as a group of geese (skeins) fly over the clear, blue-tinted river waters following the warm weather. The life cycle of the salmon occurs in six stages: egg, alevin, fry, parr, smolt and adult. For the Sacramento River winter-run Chinook salmon the waters are a way of life for them. The cool river waters are critical to the salmon because cold water can hold more oxygen than warmer water and the cold waters help the salmon’s metabolism by slowing down the way they digest their food.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

City removes 30 tons of garbage and debris from Little Chico Creek

CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the City of Chico announced they've started enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway area—an area stretching over a mile from Highway 99 to Bruce Road. The city's Public Works Operations and Maintenance crews began cleanup efforts Monday morning. At the...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspect arrested after started several fires near Cottonwood

RED BLUFF, Calif. — On Saturday a man was arrested after reportedly causing a fire in the Cottonwood area, and resisting arrest, according to CAL FIRE. That same man is also accused of two other crimes that were committed less than a month ago. On Sept. 17 at around...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for starting two fires and trying to start a third

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — A man has been arrested for starting two fires and trying to start a third in the Cottonwood area in late August and September. According to Cal Fire, Derek Zeimet was arrested Saturday by Cal Fire and Tehama County Sheriff's Deputies around 11:20 a.m. Zeimet was...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

KNOW YOUR ZONE: Glenn County creates evacuation map for any disaster

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — Glenn County's Office of Emergency Services released a newly created map with evacuation zones across the county on Tuesday. It comes during National Preparedness Month which occurs every year in September. Glenn County has 165 total zones that were created to reduce confusion, and expedite...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Caltrans begins work on water drainage project in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans will begin work on a project to improve water drainage along State Route 70 on Monday, Sept. 19. Crews will replace four culverts west of Grizzly Creek Bridge to just west of Twain Road. Once work begins, drivers should expect to allow extra time...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Missing 12-year-old boy from Chico found safe

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 20, 9:38 PM: Officials with the Chico Police Department said the missing 12-year-old boy was found and is safe. Police in Chico are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy—last seen Tuesday night. Officers with the Chico Police Department...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Driving safe during stormy conditions

REDDING, Calif. — As we contend with the first storm of the season, increased caution is necessary on the roads. Despite relatively weak winds associated with this system, the arrival of significant rainfall for the first time since June has meant limited visibility, localized roadway flooding and debris being carried into the road. KRCR spoke with Caltrans to learn more about how drivers can stay safe while traveling.
REDDING, CA

