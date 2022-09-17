REDDING, Calif. — Cool waters flow south as a group of geese (skeins) fly over the clear, blue-tinted river waters following the warm weather. The life cycle of the salmon occurs in six stages: egg, alevin, fry, parr, smolt and adult. For the Sacramento River winter-run Chinook salmon the waters are a way of life for them. The cool river waters are critical to the salmon because cold water can hold more oxygen than warmer water and the cold waters help the salmon’s metabolism by slowing down the way they digest their food.

