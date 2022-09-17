Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution Press
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Related
Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball
Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers
It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
RELATED PEOPLE
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Wearing Maury Wills Patch On Jersey For Remainder Of 2022 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are wearing a Maury Wills patch on their jersey for the remainder of the 2022 regular season as part of their honoring the franchise icon who passed away Monday night. Wills died at the age of 89 in his home in Sedona, Arizona. The Dodgers will...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dustin May Struggles, Dodgers Shut Down By Madison Bumgarner In Loss To Diamondbacks
Dustin May endured more struggles with command and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve Madison Bumgarner in a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have dropped two games in a row but can still take the series if they bounce back with a win in the finale on Thursday night.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Set Franchise Record For Most Wins Against Giants In One Season Since Moving From Brooklyn
The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a series sweep of the San Francisco Giants on a rainy Sunday night at Oracle Park, finishing 15-4 against their longtime rival this season. That set a Dodgers franchise record for most wins against the Giants in a single season since the team moved from Brooklyn. It’s a notable turnaround from last year when the Giants won 10 of 19 games and edged the Dodgers to snap their streak of National League West titles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Hanser Alberto Play-By-Play For ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Mic’d Up
With the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants playing their series finale on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball, Cody Bellinger and Hanser Alberto were mic’d up at various points during the game. Bellinger was first to join the broadcast, but his in-game interview in the third inning was relatively...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Legend Maury Wills Passes Away At 89
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills passed away on Monday night at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. He is survived by his wife, Carla, and six children, Barry Wills, Micki Wills, Bump Wills, Anita Wills, Wnedi Jo Wills and Susan Quam. Wills, who revolutionized baseball...
dodgerblue.com
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tyler Anderson Returns From Paternity Leave With Chance To Complete Doubleheader Sweep
After taking the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to six games and clinch a series victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers activated Tyler Anderson off the paternity list and optioned Andre...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: City Of Fullerton Honoring Tommy Lasorda With Fair & Museum Exhibit
Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is being honored by the city of Fullerton with a street fair on Thursday, and an exhibit that is on display at the Fullerton Museum Center. Lasorda resided in Fullerton for nearly seven decades prior to his passing on Jan. 7, 2021. The...
Comments / 0