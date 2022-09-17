ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WCVB

WCVB CHANNEL 5 AND THE GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK PARTNER FOR A DAY OF GIVING ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd

BOSTON — Hunger is an unfortunate reality for so many here in Massachusetts, with the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic and rising costs of food due to inflation only compounding the problem. September marks Hunger Action Month, and WCVB Channel 5 is once again joining with the Greater Boston Food Bank to raise much needed funds in the fight against food insecurity by televising a special day-longDAY OF GIVING fundraiser on Thursday, September 22nd.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Video: Gerbil named Bella becomes TikTok sensation

SANDY, Ore. (Video: KPTV via CNN) — A new TikTok sensation with thousands of followers is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Bella, the gerbil, lives in Oregon and has more than 14,000 followers on the social media platform. Kyle Bryant and his wife, Marylou,...
OREGON STATE
Massachusetts State
Needham, MA
WCVB

Watch: Convenience store employee helps deliver baby

EUGENE, Ore. (Video above: KEZI via CNN) — A 7-Eleven employee in Oregon went above and beyond her job description recently when she helped deliver a baby during her shift. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 6, Karin Warren said a man asked for help calling 911 because his wife was in labor.
OREGON STATE
WCVB

Texas sheriff to investigate journey of migrants to Martha's Vineyard

BOSTON — A sheriff in Texas is launching a criminal investigation into the people responsible for transporting dozens of Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced Monday that, to his office's understanding, a Venezuelan migrant was paid to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WCVB

Location-based phone number system still echoes throughout Greater Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nate Swain enjoys committing random acts of guerilla art. Check out his zen garden underneath the Zakim Bridge. Adams & Swett is the oldest rug cleaning company in the country. But it’s probably best known for its long-running jingle that helped customers remember its phone number: "How many cookies did Andrew eat? 'ANdrew 8 8000!"
TECHNOLOGY
WCVB

How to apply to vote by mail in Massachusetts for the November 2022 election

BOSTON — All Massachusetts voters have the opportunity to vote early by mail, under a measure that became law earlier this year. Registered voters can apply online to receive a mail-in ballot and application postcards are being sent during September to anyone who hasn’t already applied for a November ballot. Applications could also be submitted by fax our email using a form available through the Secretary of State's website.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Helping Puerto Rico after island devastated by Hurricane Fiona

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — There's new help for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona left disaster and destruction in its wake. "Most of Puerto Rico has been affected and the lack of power has been the biggest issue – and the lack of clean water – for most Puerto Ricans," said Michelle Carlo of nonprofit Direct Relief.
ENVIRONMENT
WCVB

Gov. Charlie Baker vents about 'screwed up' immigration system

BOSTON — In the days since two charter planes full of asylum seekers from Venezuela landed on Martha's Vineyard at the behest of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the situation remains at top-of-mind for many on Beacon Hill. Lawmakers have called for federal investigations into DeSantis and Florida's use of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Election officials across Massachusetts bombarded with records requests

BOSTON — The Secretary of the Commonwealth says election officials in Massachusetts are being flooded with conspiracy-filled public records requests regarding the 2020 presidential election. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin said the local election officials have received hundreds if not thousands of requests about voting machines and communications...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

