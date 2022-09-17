Read full article on original website
WCVB CHANNEL 5 AND THE GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK PARTNER FOR A DAY OF GIVING ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd
BOSTON — Hunger is an unfortunate reality for so many here in Massachusetts, with the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic and rising costs of food due to inflation only compounding the problem. September marks Hunger Action Month, and WCVB Channel 5 is once again joining with the Greater Boston Food Bank to raise much needed funds in the fight against food insecurity by televising a special day-longDAY OF GIVING fundraiser on Thursday, September 22nd.
Attorneys, lawmaker report death threats as migrants sue Florida governor
SANDWICH, Mass. — Attorneys representing dozens of migrants who were flown from Texas to the island of Martha's Vineyard by the state of Florida say their clients are receiving "hate messages and death threats" as they pursue a lawsuit. Attorneys with Lawyers for Civil Rights, which represents a majority...
Mass. residents worry for Puerto Rican relatives in Fiona's wake
WELLESLEY, Mass. — People in Massachusetts with loved ones in Puerto Rico are keeping close tabs on Hurricane Fiona. Victor Acevedo works at Mass Bay Community College, but his family lives in Puerto Rico. He said he hasn’t talked to them since the island lost power on Sunday.
Video: Gerbil named Bella becomes TikTok sensation
SANDY, Ore. (Video: KPTV via CNN) — A new TikTok sensation with thousands of followers is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Bella, the gerbil, lives in Oregon and has more than 14,000 followers on the social media platform. Kyle Bryant and his wife, Marylou,...
WATCH: US military releases footage of training jet striking bird and crashing
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The U.S. military has released dramatic cockpit footage of the moment a training jet collided with a bird and crashed in Texas. Watch above: Cockpit video shows military plane strike bird before crash. Released a year after the Sept. 19, 2021 incident, the video was...
Family business in Massachusetts has become industry leader in accessibility ramps
RANDOLPH, Mass. — By some statistics, nearly one in every 200 people need some type of accessible ramp for their home and one Massachusetts company has made its mission to help people "find their forward." Amramp Accessibility describes itself as "America's leader in U.S.-manufactured modular wheelchair and mobility scooter...
Watch: Convenience store employee helps deliver baby
EUGENE, Ore. (Video above: KEZI via CNN) — A 7-Eleven employee in Oregon went above and beyond her job description recently when she helped deliver a baby during her shift. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 6, Karin Warren said a man asked for help calling 911 because his wife was in labor.
Texas sheriff to investigate journey of migrants to Martha's Vineyard
BOSTON — A sheriff in Texas is launching a criminal investigation into the people responsible for transporting dozens of Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced Monday that, to his office's understanding, a Venezuelan migrant was paid to...
Location-based phone number system still echoes throughout Greater Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nate Swain enjoys committing random acts of guerilla art. Check out his zen garden underneath the Zakim Bridge. Adams & Swett is the oldest rug cleaning company in the country. But it’s probably best known for its long-running jingle that helped customers remember its phone number: "How many cookies did Andrew eat? 'ANdrew 8 8000!"
'What a beautiful sight': Eagle released back into the wild after being found injured in Ohio
MEDINA, Ohio — An eagle has been released back into the wild after it was found injured in a field in Ohio. The Medina Raptor Center, a nonprofit organization, posted about the eagle's rescue. The center said a man saw an eagle in a field when he was driving,...
'It was bad': Flight from Puerto Rico arrives at Boston's Logan Airport following Hurricane Fiona
BOSTON — People who arrived in Boston from Puerto Rico are worried about what they left behind as authorities continue to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. A flight from Puerto Rico landed at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday and many on board saw roads and bridges get washed away by the storm.
How to apply to vote by mail in Massachusetts for the November 2022 election
BOSTON — All Massachusetts voters have the opportunity to vote early by mail, under a measure that became law earlier this year. Registered voters can apply online to receive a mail-in ballot and application postcards are being sent during September to anyone who hasn’t already applied for a November ballot. Applications could also be submitted by fax our email using a form available through the Secretary of State's website.
'Our minds were blown': Florida couple says dealership sold them a stolen truck
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine buying your dream vehicle only to find out it was actually stolen. That is what happened to the Haines family in Florida. And they say they are still on the hook for the payment. Watch the full story in the video player above. Brandon...
Helping Puerto Rico after island devastated by Hurricane Fiona
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — There's new help for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona left disaster and destruction in its wake. "Most of Puerto Rico has been affected and the lack of power has been the biggest issue – and the lack of clean water – for most Puerto Ricans," said Michelle Carlo of nonprofit Direct Relief.
Electric bills could increase 64% this winter in Massachusetts, National Grid warns
WALTHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts electricity customers could be facing a steep increase in their winter bills, National Grid warned on Wednesday. Citing the high price of natural gas used in generating the power, the utility company said winter electricity rates taking effect on Nov. 1, will be sharply higher than they were last winter.
Gov. Charlie Baker vents about 'screwed up' immigration system
BOSTON — In the days since two charter planes full of asylum seekers from Venezuela landed on Martha's Vineyard at the behest of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the situation remains at top-of-mind for many on Beacon Hill. Lawmakers have called for federal investigations into DeSantis and Florida's use of...
Election officials across Massachusetts bombarded with records requests
BOSTON — The Secretary of the Commonwealth says election officials in Massachusetts are being flooded with conspiracy-filled public records requests regarding the 2020 presidential election. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin said the local election officials have received hundreds if not thousands of requests about voting machines and communications...
Salvation Army ready to ramp up hurricane relief effort in Puerto Rico
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hurricane Fiona is gaining strength as it moves over the Dominican Republic. It may take days to know the full scope of damage and what help will be needed.
