New Hartford, NY

localsyr.com

Missing vulnerable adult in Madison County

MUNNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been posted for a woman from Munnsville. The woman is Shari Parkis, a 53-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Parkis is 5’ 5” tall, and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and gray shorts.
MUNNSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava

AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
AVA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Otego Woman Dies in Car Crash

New York State Police in Oneonta are investigating a fatal crash in Otsego County. Authorities say they were called to a report of a serious one-vehicle crash on County Highway 7 in Otsego in the Town of Otego on Monday, September 16. Troopers arriving on the scene car had left...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Help locate this missing teen

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a white female, 5’ 4” tall, and weighs 115 […]
CAMILLUS, NY
New Hartford, NY
New Hartford, NY
Mix 103.9

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: September 19

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers arrested 35-year-old Tadd Sherwood of Oneonta and charged him with multiple felonies. Officers say Sherwood fired a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person. He’s charged with attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sherwood is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released bodycam footage on their Facebook page of the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. The 19-minute and 20-second video shows body-worn camera footage, 911 Recordings, and officer radio transmissions of...
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing seven felonies including arson

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces seven felonies. The City of Cortland Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on Northcliffe Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say someone threw a Molotov Cocktail through a window, causing fire and smoke damage, and minor burns to a victim inside the apartment. Police arrested Jeremy Jenney, of Sunnyfield Drive, for the crime. They say a victim in the apartment recently ended a relationship with Jenney. He is charged with 1st and 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree assault, 1st degree reckless endangerment, two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated family offense. Jenney was arraigned and sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He is set to appear in City Court on Wednesday.
CORTLAND, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Woman killed in one car crash in Otsego County

OTEGO, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman was killed Tuesday in a one-car crash on County Highway 7 in the Town of Otsego. A New York State Police investigation found that Jennifer Thayer, 45 years old, of Otsego, was driving her car northbound on County Highway 7 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman taken to hospital after Syracuse high-rise fire

Syracuse, N.Y.-- Dozens of emergency vehicles flooded the entrance to a Syracuse apartment building after smoke was seen throughout the building Tuesday. Around 5:32 a.m., the Syracuse Fire Department received reports of smoke on multiple floors of the Brighton Towers building 2, at 821 East Brighton Ave., District Chief Leonard Danielwicz said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
