Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
Eddie Rosario in left field Wednesday for Braves
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. The lefty-hitting Rosario was held out of the lineup versus a southpaw on Tuesday, but he will be back in left field a day later as the No. 7 hitter in the order. Robbie Grossman will be in right field for Atlanta.
Chuckie Robinson catching for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Robinson will catch for right-hander Chase Anderson on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. Austin Romine returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Robinson for 5.6 FanDuel points...
Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Barnes will catch for right-hander Dustin May on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Will Smith returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 11.2 FanDuel points...
Trayce Thompson batting sixth for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Cody Bellinger returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
Franmil Reyes batting fourth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Reyes will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Jared Young moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
Will Brennan batting seventh for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Brennan will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Owen Miller moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 6.2 FanDuel...
Giants rest J.D. Davis on Wednesday night
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will watch from the bench after LaMonte Wade Jr. was named San Francisco's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 171 batted balls this season, Davis has accounted for a 16.4% barrel rate...
Connor Joe joining Colorado bench Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. Yonathan Daza will move to left field in place of Joe while Randal Grichuk starts in center field and bats sixth. Daza has a $3,100 salary on Tuesday...
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will catch for right-hander Marcus Stroman on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Alfonso Rivas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.4 FanDuel points...
Nick Senzel sitting for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Senzel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alejo Lopez starting at second base. Lopez will bat eighth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. numberFire's models project Lopez for 9.7...
Michael Hermosillo sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Hermosillo will move to the bench on Wednesday with Christopher Morel starting in center field. He will bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Morel for 8.9...
Stone Garrett sent to Diamondbacks' bench on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett will take a break after Corbin Carroll was named Arizona's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 40 batted balls this season, Garrett has accounted for a 10% barrel rate and a...
Joc Pederson batting third for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will operate left field after Austin Slater was shifted to center and Lewis Brinson was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus Rockies' right-hander German Marquez, our models project Pederson to score 18.8...
Arizona's Alek Thomas taking over right field on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thomas will operate right field after Jordan Luplow was given the night off at home. In a matchup versus right-hander Dustin May, our models project Thomas to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
Luis Gonzalez in right field for Giants on Wednesday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Gonzalez will take over in right field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Gonzalez to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
Cubs' Christopher Morel batting ninth on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Morel will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Michael Hermosillo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Morel for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
Dylan Carlson batting second in Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Carlson will patrol center field after Lars Nootbaar was given the night off in San Diego. numberFire's models project Carlson to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Wednesday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Smith will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tucker Davidson and the Angels. Mark Mathias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.0 FanDuel points...
