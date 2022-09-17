ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

25-year-old drag queen and 'Dancing Diva' died after collapsing on stage mid-performance

By Katie Balevic
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQAfK_0hzcf1O400
Drag queens perform on the street in pink high heels during a Gay Pride Parade in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Paulo Amorim/Getty Images

  • A popular drag queen died after collapsing in the middle of her show at a Philadelphia gay bar.
  • Valencia Prime, a 25-year-old transgender woman, died of heart disease, a medical examiner said.
  • Tributes poured out for Prime, who called herself  "Philadelphia's Plus Size Dancing Diva".

A popular Philadelphia drag queen died after collapsing in the middle of her show at a gay bar, according to reports.

Valencia Prime, a 25-year-old transgender woman, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar on Monday when she collapsed on stage, the bar's owner said, per NBC News .

Paramedics responded to the scene, but Prime was unresponsive, performer Asia Monroe told WPVI-TV . The local medical examiner listed her cause of death as Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (a form of heart disease) and noted that she died of natural causes, WPVI reported.

"Today we mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of love and positivity," Tabu Lounge said in a statement . "We say goodbye to Valencia Prime but we will not forget the light you brought to the stage."

A GoFundMe for Prime's family has raised over $13,000, and the lounge said on Instagram that they are hosting a memorial show in honor of Prime, where donations will also go to the family.

Tributes from other performers poured out for Prime, who called herself  "Philadelphia's Plus Size Dancing Diva" and said she couldn't "wait to twirl for yall" on Instagram ahead of her last show.

"It happened so fast," performer Nikita Sinnn Monroe told WPVI. "She was the first person to help me figure out that I was trans."

"If you didn't know who Valencia Prime was, you haven't seen Philadelphia drag!" Monroe said, per WPVI. "Just knowing that she's up there and looking down on us we're going to keep performing because I know that's what she would want us to do."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 631

Lisa Scott
4d ago

Heart disease isn't natural. A 25 yr old man dropping dead from his heart stopping isn't natural. There's a lot more going on here.

Reply(139)
204
Kelly Adams
4d ago

Why can't people just be kind.. I mean a human lost their life, at a very young age. If you cant say something nice, Keep your political, racist and weird comments to yourself. My condolences for the family and friends!

Reply(22)
159
Mocha-DLyte
4d ago

Regardless of personal opinions no mortal has the right to judge another. The only thing that matters is the heart. 10-yrs ago I had a male neighbor who lived as a woman and she was the kindest, most caring person I've ever met. Shame that can't be said about many of the so-called normal folks.

Reply(5)
30
Related
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall

Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Valencia, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Queen, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Mail

'Beyond Scared Straight' star Ashley Tropez, 24, is found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside an abandoned house she was squatting in

Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at 24 years of age after suffering 'traumatic injuries'. The former teen star of 'Beyond Scared Straight', a show that took teenagers to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead on Friday inside a derelict home in Victorville, CA, local police said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Dancing Diva#Nbc#Valencia Prime#Nbc News#Wpvi Tv
TheDailyBeast

Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream

The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Madonna stops music video shoot after someone calls the cops on her

Madonna’s music video shoot experienced an unexpected interruption. This past Monday, Madonna and Tokischa were shooting the video for what appears to be “Hung Up,” a remix of Madonna’s original song that they worked on together. According to a source, the set’s environment was loud and crazy,...
MUSIC
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
The Independent

Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul

A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
TV & VIDEOS
People

'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

597K+
Followers
34K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy