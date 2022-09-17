The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating multiple drive-by shootings that took place near the St. Cloud State campus over the weekend. Officers say they were sent to a report of gunshots heard in the area of 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center around 7:45 p.m Sunday night. When authorities arrived they determined that shots had been fired from a vehicle that was traveling westbound on 11th Street just as it went through the intersection of 6th Avenue.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO