DNR completes aggregate resource maps of Redwood, Swift, and Sibley counties
Geologists at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have recently completed new aggregate resource maps for Redwood, Sibley, and Swift Counties. The maps show the potential for sand and gravel deposits, as well as crushed stone resources, in those three counties. Aggregate resources are a critical natural material needed to...
Huge fraud case involving pandemic food funds has ties to Willmar
Perhaps you’ve heard in the news the last few days about the 47 people charged in Minnesota earlier this week for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme. It involved the federally-funded Feeding Our Future child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. As it happens, the case...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
This is the largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the nation. The Blue Earth County Historical Society is looking for the public’s help in putting together a new exhibit celebrating the Lincoln Building’s 100th anniversary. Construction continues on Highway 14 as autumn begins. Updated: 3 hours ago. Highway 14...
Multiple fake school shooting reports at Minnesota schools
(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
Fraudulent school shooting reports up in Minnesota this year; Mankato West hit Wednesday
It’s sad it’s come to this, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had news for all Minnesotans on Wednesday: swatting is up in Minnesota schools these days. What is “swatting”? It’s when people make prank phone calls to law enforcement, reporting an active shooter or mass casualties at an area school.
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
'Rainbow' fentanyl discovered by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it seized "rainbow" fentanyl for the first time on Friday, after executing a search warrant in southern Minnesota. The MRVDTF said in a press release Monday that drug task force agents recovered the multi-colored pills last week at...
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
2 injured in Highway 15 crash
A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton. A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
Body of missing Granite Falls man found Tuesday
Jonathen Knutson was found deceased on Tuesday. He reportedly left his home around 2:44 a.m. Saturday, and was last seen walking east on Ninth Avenue, near railroad tracks. A search for Knutson took place using drones and search dogs; on Tuesday afternoon the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that Knutson’s body had been found.
$100,000 Lottery Winner in Wright County
MONTICELLO -- Someone is $100,000 richer today after playing a scratch-off game and winning down in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winner was playing the game CASH, which has a top prize of $100,000. The ticket was sold on Monday at the Kwik Trip in Monticello. Tickets...
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads
Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
Mankato family sees outpour of support following dad’s death, mom’s medical battle
As two siblings face a series of heartbreaking hurdles, the Mankato community is stepping up to help. Jeremy and Justin Bergo’s father ,Bryan Bergo, was recently and unexpectedly diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer. Despite swift efforts to fight the disease, Bryan was found unresponsive Labor Day weekend and was taken off life support with his wife laying by his side.
Multiple Drive-By Shootings Took Place Near St. Cloud State Over the Weekend; Police Investigating as Related Incidents
The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating multiple drive-by shootings that took place near the St. Cloud State campus over the weekend. Officers say they were sent to a report of gunshots heard in the area of 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center around 7:45 p.m Sunday night. When authorities arrived they determined that shots had been fired from a vehicle that was traveling westbound on 11th Street just as it went through the intersection of 6th Avenue.
Missing: Jonathen Knutson, 26, last seen in Granite Falls
GRANITE FALLS, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Granite Falls man.Jonathen Andrew Knutson, 26, was last seen leaving his home in the early morning hours of Sept. 17. He was wearing all black, including his shoes. Knutson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 320-564-2130.
Huge Flea Market Every Saturday Through October
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
