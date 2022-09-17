Read full article on original website
DNR completes aggregate resource maps of Redwood, Swift, and Sibley counties
Geologists at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have recently completed new aggregate resource maps for Redwood, Sibley, and Swift Counties. The maps show the potential for sand and gravel deposits, as well as crushed stone resources, in those three counties. Aggregate resources are a critical natural material needed to...
Redwood County Court News for August 22 – 28, 2022
Amanda Rae Bigger, Franklin: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – engage in cellular phone or video call, fees and fines $135. Rosetta Dawn Bush, Redwood Falls: 1) petty misdemeanor driving after revocation, fees and fines $285. 2) petty misdemeanor hands-free law – engage in cellular phone or video call, fees and fines $50. 3) petty misdemeanor no prove of motor vehicle insurance, fees and fines $200.
Huge fraud case involving pandemic food funds has ties to Willmar
Perhaps you’ve heard in the news the last few days about the 47 people charged in Minnesota earlier this week for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme. It involved the federally-funded Feeding Our Future child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. As it happens, the case...
Body of missing Granite Falls man found Tuesday
Jonathen Knutson was found deceased on Tuesday. He reportedly left his home around 2:44 a.m. Saturday, and was last seen walking east on Ninth Avenue, near railroad tracks. A search for Knutson took place using drones and search dogs; on Tuesday afternoon the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that Knutson’s body had been found.
Lois I. Tessmer
Lois I. Tessmer, age 93, of Cobden, died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her home. Graveside service will on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Pastor Tim Berg. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online...
Donald Zeug
Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Zeug, 82, of Lucan, will be Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Milroy. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a prayer service at 6:45 p.m., and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will follow the service at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Milroy. Arrangements are with Horvath Funeral Service of Marshall, www.horvathfuneralservice.com.
