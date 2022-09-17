ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. won't play Sunday

By Ben Levine
 4 days ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Pittman suffered a quad injury during practice on Wednesday and sat out the rest of the week. It doesn’t sound like the injury is a long-term concern, and there’s a chance he’ll play next weekend against the Chiefs.

The 2020 second-round pick made a name for himself in 2021 after finishing with 1,082 receiving yards and six touchdowns. It didn’t take long for him to build chemistry with Matt Ryan. In Week 1, Pittman hauled in nine of his 13 targets for 121 yards and one touchdown.

The rest of the Colts wide receivers were limited to a combined eight receptions last weekend, so Indy will need someone to step up tomorrow against Jacksonville. The rest of the Colts receiving depth chart consists of Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, and Dezmon Patmon. Receiver Alec Pierce will also miss tomorrow’s game, so there’s a good chance Indy promotes a fifth receiver from the practice squad (a grouping that includes Ethan Fernea and Keke Coutee).

In addition to Pittman and Pierce, linebacker Shaquille Leonard has also been ruled out for tomorrow’s game.

Pro Football Rumors

Russell Wilson: Seahawks 'definitely tried' to trade me prior to 2022 offseason

While much of the Seahawks–Russell Wilson drama should be expected to recede in the coming weeks, now that the Broncos’ Seattle date has come and gone, the decorated quarterback and his former team will still be connected in the years to come. One of the recent discussion points involving Wilson centered around previous times the Seahawks explored trading him. Wilson confirmed recently he knew about multiple trade talks the Seahawks engaged in during his 10-year run.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

