Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Willmar City Council to address land sale for Halal slaughterhouse, THC edible sales
(Willmar MN-) An Elk River company wants to buy land from The City of Willmar to open a Halaal animal slaughtering operation. The Willmar City Council will hold a hearing during Monday's meeting on whether to sell 2 lots in the Willmar Industrial Park to Clean Chickens and Company LLC. The sale price is $65,300. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the site is on County Road 5 near the new FedEx facility...
myklgr.com
DNR completes aggregate resource maps of Redwood, Swift, and Sibley counties
Geologists at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have recently completed new aggregate resource maps for Redwood, Sibley, and Swift Counties. The maps show the potential for sand and gravel deposits, as well as crushed stone resources, in those three counties. Aggregate resources are a critical natural material needed to...
myklgr.com
Huge fraud case involving pandemic food funds has ties to Willmar
Perhaps you’ve heard in the news the last few days about the 47 people charged in Minnesota earlier this week for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme. It involved the federally-funded Feeding Our Future child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. As it happens, the case...
fox9.com
Multiple fake school shooting reports at Minnesota schools
(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
willmarradio.com
Willmar school placed on lockdown after incident in parking lot
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar elementary school was briefly placed in a lockdown situation Monday after an incident in the parking lot. Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says late Tuesday afternoon the Willmar Police Department contacted Kennedy Elementary about a law enforcement situation unrelated to the school, that occurred in the Kennedy parking lot. Students and staff remained indoors and doors to the school remained locked until the situation was resolved, which was at approximately 3:12 PM. There were no threats to any of the students or staff at Kennedy Elementary. At this time Willmar Police have released no information on the incident that led up to the lockdown.
Southern Minnesota News
2 injured in Highway 15 crash
A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton. A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound...
kduz.com
Name of Driver Released in Fatal Crash Near Belle Plaine
The name of the driver that died in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine Thursday afternoon has been released. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Walker Yahnke of Belle Plaine died at the scene. The Sheriff’s office says they responded the scene about 7 miles southwest of Belle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myklgr.com
Body of missing Granite Falls man found Tuesday
Jonathen Knutson was found deceased on Tuesday. He reportedly left his home around 2:44 a.m. Saturday, and was last seen walking east on Ninth Avenue, near railroad tracks. A search for Knutson took place using drones and search dogs; on Tuesday afternoon the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that Knutson’s body had been found.
myklgr.com
Delores Amelia Ewy
Delores Amelia Ewy, age 78 of Westbrook, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be held 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22 at the Westbrook Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Friday at church. Burial will be in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
fox9.com
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads
Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
myklgr.com
Lois I. Tessmer
Lois I. Tessmer, age 93, of Cobden, died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her home. Graveside service will on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Pastor Tim Berg. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myklgr.com
Donald Zeug
Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Zeug, 82, of Lucan, will be Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Milroy. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a prayer service at 6:45 p.m., and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will follow the service at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Milroy. Arrangements are with Horvath Funeral Service of Marshall, www.horvathfuneralservice.com.
Comments / 0