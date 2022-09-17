(Willmar MN-) A Willmar elementary school was briefly placed in a lockdown situation Monday after an incident in the parking lot. Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says late Tuesday afternoon the Willmar Police Department contacted Kennedy Elementary about a law enforcement situation unrelated to the school, that occurred in the Kennedy parking lot. Students and staff remained indoors and doors to the school remained locked until the situation was resolved, which was at approximately 3:12 PM. There were no threats to any of the students or staff at Kennedy Elementary. At this time Willmar Police have released no information on the incident that led up to the lockdown.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO