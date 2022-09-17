Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Fiona maintains Category 4 strength; swells to impact U.S. east coast
Hurricane Fiona remained a Category 4 storm late Wednesday as it moved toward Bermuda after whipping Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
Strong quake shakes Mexico, leaving two dead
A strong earthquake jolted Mexico on Thursday, leaving two people dead as residents rushed out into the streets of the capital in the middle of the night days after another powerful tremor. On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a magnitude 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead, mainly in the capital.
Comments / 0