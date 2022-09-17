ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
streakingthelawn.com

UVA’s week to week improvement on the offensive line projects well for the rest of the season

It was clear from before the season started: the Virginia Cavaliers’ offensive line would be a work in progress. After the unit was filled with experience throughout the 2021 season, Virginia’s new starting five consisted of zero combined starts entering 2022. However, few of us expected the offensive drop off from one that can score at will to one that barely avoided a shutout at Illinois.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Around the Corner 9/21: Kurt Benkert and Mamadi Diakite sign contracts, football injury updates, basketball recruiting updates

Whoop whoop another day of UVA sports brought to you by Around the Corner. Everything you need to know about the Virginia Cavaliers on this slightly cooler Wednesday morning:. Virginia WR Billy Kemp not expected to play against Syracuse, Antonio Clary day-to-day — Wahoos247. In Tony Elliott’s press conference...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Virginia football releases depth chart before Syracuse

Ahead of Friday’s game against the Syracuse Orange, the Virginia Cavaliers have released their full depth chart with just a few changes but a couple noteworthy developments. Starting with the offensive side of the ball, there are changes from last week’s depth chart but are simply reflective of UVA’s actual starters versus ODU sans injury issues. The starting offensive line seems to be set fairly in stone now with Logan Taylor at left tackle, Derek Devine at left guard, Ty Furnish at center, John Paul Flores at right guard, and Jonathan Leech at right tackle.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Norfolk, VA
Football
State
Illinois State
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Around the Pitch: Heroics in North Carolina, heartbreak against Notre Dame

Welcome to Around the Pitch, our weekly roundup of Virginia Cavaliers soccer! Stay tuned every week for updates. Women surge to knock off North Carolina in clash of titans. Leading up to this game, the women’s season had been a Rorschach test of sorts: excellent wins like a 1-0 road victory over #8 Georgetown made the ‘Hoos look like a bona fide national championship contender, but underwhelming performances like those against James Madison and VCU tempered those expectations. Ideally, a solid showing against the second-best team in the country would firmly place the Cavaliers in the contender camp.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy