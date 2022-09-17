Read full article on original website
UVA’s week to week improvement on the offensive line projects well for the rest of the season
It was clear from before the season started: the Virginia Cavaliers’ offensive line would be a work in progress. After the unit was filled with experience throughout the 2021 season, Virginia’s new starting five consisted of zero combined starts entering 2022. However, few of us expected the offensive drop off from one that can score at will to one that barely avoided a shutout at Illinois.
Around the Corner 9/21: Kurt Benkert and Mamadi Diakite sign contracts, football injury updates, basketball recruiting updates
Whoop whoop another day of UVA sports brought to you by Around the Corner. Everything you need to know about the Virginia Cavaliers on this slightly cooler Wednesday morning:. Virginia WR Billy Kemp not expected to play against Syracuse, Antonio Clary day-to-day — Wahoos247. In Tony Elliott’s press conference...
Virginia football releases depth chart before Syracuse
Ahead of Friday’s game against the Syracuse Orange, the Virginia Cavaliers have released their full depth chart with just a few changes but a couple noteworthy developments. Starting with the offensive side of the ball, there are changes from last week’s depth chart but are simply reflective of UVA’s actual starters versus ODU sans injury issues. The starting offensive line seems to be set fairly in stone now with Logan Taylor at left tackle, Derek Devine at left guard, Ty Furnish at center, John Paul Flores at right guard, and Jonathan Leech at right tackle.
Around the Corner 9/20: Top basketball recruit sets commitment date, men’s golf ranked #1, lax picks up two more five stars
Good morning my fellow Wahoo friends and welcome in to yet another day of Around the Corner talking ‘bout your Virginia Cavaliers. UVA Men’s Golfers Achieve No. 1 Ranking in Golfweek Poll — Virginia Sports. For the first time in program history, the UVA men’s golf team...
Around the Corner 9/19: UVA offense still improving, field hockey wins, and Ryan Conrad seizes PLL Championship
Hey everybody! UVA sports are back to their winning ways as the Virginia Cavaliers caught dubs in football, women’s soccer, and field hockey this weekend while a former Wahoo Ryan Conrad came up big in the Premier Lacrosse League Championship. Was a good weekend all around, so let’s jump into it.
Around the Pitch: Heroics in North Carolina, heartbreak against Notre Dame
Welcome to Around the Pitch, our weekly roundup of Virginia Cavaliers soccer! Stay tuned every week for updates. Women surge to knock off North Carolina in clash of titans. Leading up to this game, the women’s season had been a Rorschach test of sorts: excellent wins like a 1-0 road victory over #8 Georgetown made the ‘Hoos look like a bona fide national championship contender, but underwhelming performances like those against James Madison and VCU tempered those expectations. Ideally, a solid showing against the second-best team in the country would firmly place the Cavaliers in the contender camp.
