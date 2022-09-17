Ahead of Friday’s game against the Syracuse Orange, the Virginia Cavaliers have released their full depth chart with just a few changes but a couple noteworthy developments. Starting with the offensive side of the ball, there are changes from last week’s depth chart but are simply reflective of UVA’s actual starters versus ODU sans injury issues. The starting offensive line seems to be set fairly in stone now with Logan Taylor at left tackle, Derek Devine at left guard, Ty Furnish at center, John Paul Flores at right guard, and Jonathan Leech at right tackle.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO