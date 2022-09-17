Read full article on original website
DeSantis news - live: DeSantis migrant flight funding revealed as Florida governor’s polls surge
A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants who the state of Florida transported in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Ron DeSantis for the “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme.”The class- action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the actions of Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for potential illegality.A new report has revelaed the funding for Mr DeSantis’s migrant flights. The contractor hired by the governor is a longtime GOP donor. Meanwhile, a plane reportedly full of asylum-seekers heading from Texas to Delaware so far hasn’t materialised, even as officials...
Niagara Falls leaders optimistic for potential lifting of COVID-related border restrictions
The latest extension of COVID-19 restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border is set to expire on Friday, Sept. 30. Both leaders on each side of the Niagara Falls border are optimistic that restrictions will be allowed to be lifted. Read more here:
geekwire.com
Amazon consumer robotics leader Ken Washington joins GeekWire Summit lineup
Ken Washington has been preparing for his job as Amazon’s vice president and GM of consumer robotics for his entire career. A nuclear engineer by training, with a doctorate from Texas A&M, his past roles include CIO for Sandia National Laboratories; the first chief privacy officer for Lockheed Martin; and CTO for Ford Motor Co. as the automaker expanded into autonomous technology.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Ex-Twilio CIO named CTO at Slalom; Eviation adds CEO; Docugami builds team
— Michelle Grover was appointed as the first chief technology officer of Slalom, a Seattle-based global business and technology consulting firm. Grover previously served as chief information officer for Twilio, and was most recently the interim chief information and digital officer at First Command Financial Services. She was also senior VP of software development for TripIt and Mobile at SAP Concur.
geekwire.com
Teamsters members and national leaders march on Amazon HQ, escalating union campaign
Teamsters leaders including Sean O’Brien, general president of the union, brought their campaign to organize Amazon warehouse and logistics workers to the company’s doorstep in Seattle this afternoon. A large crowd marched past the Amazon Spheres and the company’s headquarters towers, filling the streets north of downtown Seattle,...
