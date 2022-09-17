Read full article on original website
SHOOTING IN NEW CANEY
About 7:30 am Wednesday morning a call came in from a resident in the 21300 block of North Street in the Silver Trails neighborhood of New Caney. MCso responded along with MCHD and EMCFD. A male in his mid-thirties had walked up to a resident at that location and stated he had been shot in the back. HE was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with a small caliber bullet wound to the left side of his back. MCSO is investigating.
HPD officer and woman OK after patrol vehicle and car collide at N. Houston intersection
Houston police said in an update Wednesday that they later learned the driver who hit the officer's patrol car is deaf, so she didn't hear his sirens as he entered the intersection.
KLTV
Livingston automated license plate reader leads to arrest of alleged RV thief
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - An automatic license plate reader helped LIvingston Police Department track down a stolen trailer and the Houston man who was pulling it through town. On Wednesday at about 8:45 a.m., police received a notification via the automated license plate reader that a stolen RV trailer bearing...
Suspect caught after leading police on chase through southeast and southwest Houston
Police say that during the chase, the suspect threw out a bag of marijuana, eventually bailing out of the car on foot while it was still in drive.
NEW CANEY HOMICIDE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY
This evening in the Mead area of Oklahoma the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Marshals, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, located and arrested Stephen Roger Edwards, who was wanted out of Montgomery County Texas for Murder. Also located with him was Nicole Crisp who was wanted for Bond Forfeiture Possession of CDS out of Texas.
fox26houston.com
Suspect told Houston restaurant employees it was his first robbery, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police say a suspect who told employees at a fast food restaurant that it was his first robbery ended up leaving empty-handed. Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in the incident that occurred around 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Howard.
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured in home invasion shooting at Houston apartment
HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street. According to HPD, multiple people were in the apartment when two suspects...
HPD bodycam video shows woman run from her kidnapper before suspect killed in Splendora
Houston police released dramatic body-worn camera footage of a hostage situation that led to a shootout on Aug. 23. In one particular snippet of video, you can see a Houston police officer yelling, “Come here! Come here,” to the woman hostage as she runs through a shootout for her life.
pearland.com
Update from Pearland PD Case #22-009184
----------- UPDATE ------------ Pearland PD was able to positively identify the male in these images responsible for the package theft on Country Club Drive. They appreciate the great deal of assistance they received from the public that was critical in making this identification. --------------END--------------- The Pearland Police Department is requesting...
Man shot to death in his sleep in what HPD calls random act of violence in southwest Houston
Police said surveillance video shows a young man hanging around the area before shooting the victim in his sleep.
fox26houston.com
3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
Car trapped under 18-wheeler along Beltway and Fondren in SW Houston, HPD says
At least one person was hospitalized after the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, police said.
18-year-old charged in death of father whose body was found days after death, Friendswood PD says
Authorities haven't said how the 18-year-old suspect is linked to his dad's death. The son was arrested in central Texas for an unrelated warrant.
Video shows flipped box truck and car blocking Gulf Freeway NB at Telephone after crash
SkyEye video captured the massive backups on the Gulf Freeway after a box truck and a car crashed and flipped, blocking all inbound lanes at Telephone.
SHOOTING IN LIBERTY COUNTY
Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies just went out on an 18-year-old male shot in the chest on County Road 3556 near County Road 3549. EMS is requesting air medical. An attempt to locate was issued on a newer model gray Nissan vehicle with four males. The vehicle was heading toward SH 99. This is just east of Plum Grove.
3 detained after robbing Almeda Mall stores, taking more than $500K in merchandise, authorities said
One of the suspects even pointed a pistol at a driver who tried to stop the thieves, deputies said. All three of them were caught.
fox26houston.com
Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects
HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
fox26houston.com
Driver's car goes up in flames, killing them after hit-and-run in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver was killed overnight Monday after they were hit by a hit-and-run driver in west Houston, causing their vehicle to go up in flames. It happened in the 6000 block of Katy Freeway going westbound a little after 2:30 a.m. when police said an unidentified driver in a blue Chevrolet Impala hit the back of a gray "Fruehauf trailer."
Investigation underway after 2-year-old boy drowns in backyard swimming pool in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a 2-year-boy drowned in a backyard swimming pool Wednesday afternoon. Deputies got a call around 1 p.m. from a distraught caller on Charlotte Drive and Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton about a possible drowning, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
A man in Texas who was accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested.
