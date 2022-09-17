‘Who’s with me?’: Manti Te’o’s fiery pregame speech will make Notre Dame football fans run through a wall

Read full article on original website
Eagles star Darius Slay’s stern message to Justin Jefferson after 2-interception game vs. Vikings
Darius Slay is not denying that Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL today, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback wants to remind the Minnesota Vikings star that he’s one of the best in his position, too. After helping the Eagles take down the Vikings on...
Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles
Justin Jefferson couldn’t help but get frustrated after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, with their offense getting completely stymied by the defense led by Darius Slay. Speaking to the media after the defeat, Jefferson admitted that they wasted plenty of opportunities to score, referencing the two interceptions that Slay got […] The post Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos Country won’t ride with Nathaniel Hackett’s latest delusional take over in-game gaffes
Nathaniel Hackett’s bad play calling and poor game management were put on the spotlight in the Denver Broncos’ tough win against the Houston Texans in Week 2. However, the head coach doesn’t think those are the problems for his team. Instead, Hackett cited communication issues as the...
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Rumor: Shocking details emerge on Herm Edwards’ Arizona State football tenure after firing
The entire sports world has seen it. The video of ex-Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards talking with the university’s athletic director and president on the field following a loss to Eastern Michigan. Shortly after the conversation, the university announced that Edwards had been fired amid an NCAA investigation that led to five coaches […] The post Rumor: Shocking details emerge on Herm Edwards’ Arizona State football tenure after firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TreVeyon Henderson gets key injury update ahead of Wisconsin game
Ohio State football is off to a perfect 3-0 start this season after blowing out Toledo 77-21 last weekend. But, star running back TreVeyon Henderson appeared to suffer a leg injury, coming out of the locker room with a walking boot following an opening drive TD. Ryan Day spoke about...
Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach
There have been a number of various coaches linked to the Nebraska football head coaching job. But Scott Frost’s replacement has yet to be announced. However, a top candidate emerged on Tuesday, per The Athletic. Bill O’Brien has been listed as a top candidate for the job. O’Brien and Trev Alberts reportedly have a connection […] The post Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We got our a—s kicked’: Titans coach Mike Vrabel gets brutally honest on blowout loss vs. Bills
This is a night the entire Tennessee Titans organization would like to forget. After a close 21-20 defeat against the New York Giants in Week 1, the Titans were laughed out of the stadium by the Buffalo Bills, 41-7, with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs raining fire on the Titans backline. The Titans looked out […] The post ‘We got our a—s kicked’: Titans coach Mike Vrabel gets brutally honest on blowout loss vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots QB Mac Jones only looks at one stat to determine improvement
FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ second NFL season hasn’t gotten off to the best start. The Patriots quarterback has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 465 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, giving him an 83.2 passer rating through the first two games. Jones’ numbers in all of those categories rank him in the bottom half of all starting quarterbacks to this point.
Jalen Hurts reveals feelings toward Carson Wentz after taking his job
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders meet in Week 3, which means it’s Jalen Hurts vs Carson Wentz, two former teammates. Of course, Hurts took Wentz’s QB1 job back in 2020 in Week 13 but despite that, the Eagles signal-caller has nothing but respect for the Commanders quarterback.
Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
‘Put him in a car seat’: Darius Slay shutting down Justin Jefferson draws savage remark from Eagles teammate
The Philadelphia Eagles, buoyed by superstar performances from quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Darius Slay, dominated the Minnesota Vikings in a 24-7 game that felt more of a blowout than the scoreboard suggets. Hurts’ output, in particular, will turn some heads, as he joined some lofty company with the numbers he posted against the Vikings backline. But just as important to the Eagles’ cause was the shutdown efforts by Slay, who terrorized Vikings receivers all night long.
49ers dealt RB blow as key Elijah Mitchell backup goes down with injury
The San Francisco 49ers’ injury woes continue in the running back room. Elijah Mitchell went down in Week 1 due to a sprained MCL and he is expected to be out for two months. After Mitchell went down, all eyes went to veteran running back Jeff Wilson. And in...
Monumental Tua Tagovailoa rookie card pulled at the best possible time
More often than not, collectors would end up with less of what they paid for when purchasing a pack or box of sports cards. This is true for almost all of the major leagues out there, such as the NBA, MLB, and NFL. Football cards, in particular, are on a high right now since the […] The post Monumental Tua Tagovailoa rookie card pulled at the best possible time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The best Rams fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
After a disappointing blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, the Los Angeles Rams bounced back with a 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Even though Atlanta is projected to be at the bottom of the standings, the Rams almost blew their lead in the fourth quarter. Now, they will be on the road for the first time this season to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Commanders’ Carson Wentz will not be happy with brutal injury update on key protector
Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders suffered a tough loss against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. After crawling out of the gate for the second straight game, the Commanders ended up rallying back to make things close, but couldn’t pull off the comeback like they did in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
