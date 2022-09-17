SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– California Central Coast Planned Parenthood annual Book Sale is back in Santa Barbara until Sept. 25 with all proceeds going back to support the PPCC.

The 48th annual Mary Jane McCord Book Sale began Thursday offering its largest curated collection of over 100,000 used books spanning all genres.

The eleven day sale is held at Earl Warren Showgrounds in the Exhibit Hall located at Las Positas Road and Highway 101 for those who wish to support, donate, shop, or show out for Planned Parenthood.

All profits go towards supporting the organization's continued effort of providing high-quality reproductive healthcare.

The post Annual California Central Coast Planned Parenthood Book Sale kicks off in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .