Chucky Mullins Winner Ka’Darian Hill and his Mom, Arneta Williams: Examples of Faith, Perseverance and Love

panolian.com
Eight tough days in Oxford
You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss ground game offers formidable test for Golden Hurricane defense
OXFORD, Miss. – When Tulsa visits Ole Miss Saturday, most of the eyes of the country will be on the Golden Hurricane’s nation-leading passing attack. But in preparation for the game, Tulsa coach Phillip Montgomery has been eyeing the Rebels’ rushing attack. In three games, Ole Miss...
therebelwalk.com
Tulsa staying locked in, preparing for challenges of playing at No. 16 Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. – Tulsa is the smallest Division I school in the country, but when it comes to Oxford Saturday, the Golden Hurricane has big aspirations. Tulsa (2-1) is not only looking to knock off a ranked Ole Miss squad, but it is looking for a win against a Power Five school to gain a measure of national respect. To beat Ole Miss (3-0), Tulsa head coach Phillip Montgomery knows his team must not ride its emotions prior to the game.
therebelwalk.com
Never Too Early To Plan: SEC Releases 2023 Football Schedule
Oxford, Miss. – Despite the 2022 college football season being just three weeks in, the SEC doesn’t mess around when it comes to releasing schedules. The 2023 schedule was released Tuesday night, and Ole Miss now knows who they will be facing next season. And, not that Ole Miss ever has an easy schedule, but 2023 is one of the more brutal they’ve had in a while.
therebelwalk.com
What are they up to? A look at how Ole Miss opponents are faring this season
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss is three weeks into the season and, so far, has an unblemished record. Still, there is a long time to go in the season, so let’s take a look at what each of the Rebels’ opponents this season have been up to.
desotocountynews.com
Barton among Northwest Sports Hall of Fame inductees
A current DeSoto County school board member is among five new inductees to the Northwest Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame class. Charles Barton, who is on the DeSoto County school board, was a football player and at rantrack for the Rangers between 1964-1965. t. Barton will be added...
therebelwalk.com
Nick Broeker Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) After a historic rushing performance set forth by the Ole Miss football team Saturday in a 42-0 win at Georgia Tech, Nick Broeker earned Offensive Lineman of the Week honors from the Southeastern Conference. This marks Broeker’s third SEC weekly honor, having been named Offensive...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart shows his toughness in Rebels’ win over Georgia Tech
ATLANTA –When Jaxson Dart arrived on the Ole Miss campus as a transfer from Southern Cal last spring, the sophomore was known for his strong passing arm. Three games into his Rebels’ career, his signature play has come courtesy of his legs and heart. Late in the third...
therebelwalk.com
TV, Kick Time Announced for Homecoming Contest vs. Kentucky
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football’s Oct. 1 game vs. Kentucky has been slated for an 11 a.m. CT start, the league office announced Monday. The Homecoming contest will be televised on ESPN. The game will serve as the 95th Homecoming game at Ole Miss since the...
Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
wtva.com
Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hosts education seminar in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Facts and Snacks Seminar ran from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday, September 19, and aimed to educate and inform potential and existing medical cannabis patients in Mississippi. Angie Calhoun is the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, an organization founded in 2021...
wtva.com
Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority
OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
wtva.com
Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
Oxford police save choking baby, department says
OXFORD, Miss. — An Oxford Police officer recently saved a baby who was choking. On Sept. 14, OPD received a 911 call about an infant not being able to breathe. Officer Ortiz quickly arrived, took the child, and saw that it appeared to be choking, officials said. She flipped...
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
wtva.com
Oxford man jailed on molestation charges
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation into alleged molestation landed an Oxford man behind bars. According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrested Jessie Jones on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. He faces one count of sexual battery of a child and one count of...
panolian.com
Monument will honor fallen Panola officers
Employees of Herron Landscape were busy last week preparing an area in front of the Batesville Courthouse that will soon hold the Panola County Law Enforcement Memorial, a monument dedicated to the memory of the four officers killed in the line of duty in the county. Sheriff Shane Phelps said...
