Chucky Mullins Winner Ka’Darian Hill and his Mom, Arneta Williams: Examples of Faith, Perseverance and Love

By Donna Sprabery
 4 days ago
Eight tough days in Oxford

You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
Ole Miss ground game offers formidable test for Golden Hurricane defense

OXFORD, Miss. – When Tulsa visits Ole Miss Saturday, most of the eyes of the country will be on the Golden Hurricane’s nation-leading passing attack. But in preparation for the game, Tulsa coach Phillip Montgomery has been eyeing the Rebels’ rushing attack. In three games, Ole Miss...
Tulsa staying locked in, preparing for challenges of playing at No. 16 Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. – Tulsa is the smallest Division I school in the country, but when it comes to Oxford Saturday, the Golden Hurricane has big aspirations. Tulsa (2-1) is not only looking to knock off a ranked Ole Miss squad, but it is looking for a win against a Power Five school to gain a measure of national respect. To beat Ole Miss (3-0), Tulsa head coach Phillip Montgomery knows his team must not ride its emotions prior to the game.
Never Too Early To Plan: SEC Releases 2023 Football Schedule

Oxford, Miss. – Despite the 2022 college football season being just three weeks in, the SEC doesn’t mess around when it comes to releasing schedules. The 2023 schedule was released Tuesday night, and Ole Miss now knows who they will be facing next season. And, not that Ole Miss ever has an easy schedule, but 2023 is one of the more brutal they’ve had in a while.
Barton among Northwest Sports Hall of Fame inductees

A current DeSoto County school board member is among five new inductees to the Northwest Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame class. Charles Barton, who is on the DeSoto County school board, was a football player and at rantrack for the Rangers between 1964-1965. t. Barton will be added...
Nick Broeker Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) After a historic rushing performance set forth by the Ole Miss football team Saturday in a 42-0 win at Georgia Tech, Nick Broeker earned Offensive Lineman of the Week honors from the Southeastern Conference. This marks Broeker’s third SEC weekly honor, having been named Offensive...
TV, Kick Time Announced for Homecoming Contest vs. Kentucky

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football’s Oct. 1 game vs. Kentucky has been slated for an 11 a.m. CT start, the league office announced Monday. The Homecoming contest will be televised on ESPN. The game will serve as the 95th Homecoming game at Ole Miss since the...
Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hosts education seminar in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Facts and Snacks Seminar ran from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday, September 19, and aimed to educate and inform potential and existing medical cannabis patients in Mississippi. Angie Calhoun is the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, an organization founded in 2021...
Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority

OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
Choking infant saved by Oxford police officer

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A choking infant was saved by an Oxford police officer on Thursday, September 15. Officials with the Oxford Police Department (OPD) said a report was made to 911 about an infant not being able to breath. Officer Ortiz arrived to the scene quickly to find that the child was choking. She […]
Oxford man jailed on molestation charges

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation into alleged molestation landed an Oxford man behind bars. According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrested Jessie Jones on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. He faces one count of sexual battery of a child and one count of...
Monument will honor fallen Panola officers

Employees of Herron Landscape were busy last week preparing an area in front of the Batesville Courthouse that will soon hold the Panola County Law Enforcement Memorial, a monument dedicated to the memory of the four officers killed in the line of duty in the county. Sheriff Shane Phelps said...
