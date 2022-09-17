ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WI

KISS frontman Gene Simmons launches vodka at Wisconsin distillery

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ku5R_0hzcauEN00

MONROE, Wis. (WTVO) — Legendary KISS rocker Gene Simmons was in the stateline on Saturday to launch his new vodka brand.

Simmons was at Minhas Brewery and Distillery to launch “MoneyBag Vodka,” his first foray into the premium spirits business, at Cheese Days. Simmons founded the vodka brand alongside Brandon Marek and Toronto-based Harlo Entertainment.

“Whether it’s for family, friends or 20,000 fans at a concert, I’ve always wanted to create a versatile and approachable drink that encourages everyone to celebrate life and its good time,” Simmons said. “Thankfully, we found the perfect partner in Minhas Distillery, the country’s second-oldest brewery and distillery, with whom we spent months developing the MoneyBag recipe and designing a distinctive, eye-catching bottle.”

Simmons designed the bottle himself, a 70mL glass moneybag-shaped decanter. It contains the vodka that has a dry, lingering finish, a peppery snap and light impressions of vanilla and orange. It is made with 100% gluten-free ingredients.

“We are so excited to be working with the legendary rock star and business tycoon to shar this super-premium vodka with Gene’s army of fans and other discerning consumers,” said Minhas Distillery founder Ravinder Minhas.

Minhas, along with brother Ravinder, expanded the operations of the Monroe distillery after acquiring it. It was first established in 1845.

MoneyBag Vodka will begin being sold in January 2023 for $46.99 a bottle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 29

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October

He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Monroe, WI
Sports
City
Monroe, WI
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

The Demise of Hammies

It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hard Rock Casino Rockford announces official groundbreaking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with Hard Rock International announced on Wednesday that a formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the permanent casino next week. The groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, September 28th. “The festivities are slated to begin at 1 p.m. where Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Simmons
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

WATCH: Green County Cheese Days returns to Monroe

MONROE, Wis. — Tess Zettle, the 2022 Green County Cheese Days ambassador, joins Live at Four to preview the event, which is underway this weekend. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here. COPYRIGHT...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Food Drink#Beverages#Minhas Brewery#Harlo Entertainment#Moneybag
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Darren Bailey holds meet-and-greet in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey paid a visit to Rockford Tuesday night. He and his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, stopped by Midway Village for a meet-and-greet. Bailey stopped in Peoria and Rock Island earlier to talk about migrants being shipped to Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cherry Valley Police welcomes first comfort dog

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A black Labrador named Stormy is Cherry Valley Police Department’s first comfort dog. Stormy is 4-years-old and is a former shelter dog. She was trained as a therapy dog, according to the department, and had some training with inmates inside a Florida jail. Two handlers will work with Stormy during […]
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
nbc15.com

Positive rabies result confirmed in Rock Co. bat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bat in Rock County has tested positive for rabies, officials with the Rock County Public Health Department confirmed Monday. The department said the bat had no reported contacts with humans. The rabies virus is often found in wild animals and can be transmitted to humans...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1520 The Ticket

Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Loves Park opens new fire station

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Loves Park Fire Department opened a new East Side fire station Wednesday. The new station will be located on Rock Valley Parkway behind Carlson Ice Arena, 4150 N Perryville Rd. It is an existing building that was remodeled to fit the needs of the department. The project was funded […]
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford group holds SAFE-T Act information meeting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lot of people have questions about the “Pretrial Justice Act” and what it does exactly, so a stateline group held a meeting Tuesday night to answer those questions. Rockford Urban Ministries and Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice held the information session. State Representative Maurice West supports the act and has […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy