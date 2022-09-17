KISS frontman Gene Simmons launches vodka at Wisconsin distillery

MONROE, Wis. (WTVO) — Legendary KISS rocker Gene Simmons was in the stateline on Saturday to launch his new vodka brand.

Simmons was at Minhas Brewery and Distillery to launch “MoneyBag Vodka,” his first foray into the premium spirits business, at Cheese Days. Simmons founded the vodka brand alongside Brandon Marek and Toronto-based Harlo Entertainment.

“Whether it’s for family, friends or 20,000 fans at a concert, I’ve always wanted to create a versatile and approachable drink that encourages everyone to celebrate life and its good time,” Simmons said. “Thankfully, we found the perfect partner in Minhas Distillery, the country’s second-oldest brewery and distillery, with whom we spent months developing the MoneyBag recipe and designing a distinctive, eye-catching bottle.”

Simmons designed the bottle himself, a 70mL glass moneybag-shaped decanter. It contains the vodka that has a dry, lingering finish, a peppery snap and light impressions of vanilla and orange. It is made with 100% gluten-free ingredients.

“We are so excited to be working with the legendary rock star and business tycoon to shar this super-premium vodka with Gene’s army of fans and other discerning consumers,” said Minhas Distillery founder Ravinder Minhas.

Minhas, along with brother Ravinder, expanded the operations of the Monroe distillery after acquiring it. It was first established in 1845.

MoneyBag Vodka will begin being sold in January 2023 for $46.99 a bottle.

