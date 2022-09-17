3 Injured In Separate Shootings In Fair Haven, The Hill

Three shootings in Fair Haven and the Hill left three different men injured and taken to the hospital Friday night, in what the police chief described as unrelated and likely targeted incidents of gunfire.

City police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway described those different incidents in a Saturday morning email press release.

The first shooting took place at around 5:08 p.m., when city police received a Shotspotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person shot on Lombard Street between Rowe Street and Ferry Street. Responding offices found a 21-year-old New Haven man who had been shot. An ambulance transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Shumway wrote.

The second shooting took place at around 8:42 p.m., when city police received a Shotspotter alert and calls regarding a person shot at the intersection of Arthut Street and Lamberton Street. Responding officers found a 35-year-old West Haven man who had been shot. An ambulance transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he too was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

And the third shooting took place at around 8:54 p.m., when city police received calls regarding a person shot on Atwater Street between Dover Street and Wilcox Place. Responding officers found a 46-year-old Seymour man who had been shot. An ambulance transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital ​“where he was listed in critical condition,” Shumway wrote. ​“He has since been upgraded to stable.”

At all three shooting scenes, Shumway wrote, the city’s Bureau of Identification responded and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading all three investigations.

“At this point in the investigations it does not appear as if these incidents are related, and we believe that the victims were targeted,” Police Chief Karl Jacobson is quoted as saying in the press release. ​“A large contingency of my officers were in the Downtown area last night for the Grand Prix. Once that event ended, I was able to re-deploy our resources out into the community and quell the violence. There is no threat to the community currently, but we are asking for your help. We need the community’s assistance and cannot solve these crimes without you.”

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203 – 946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1 – 866-888-TIPS(8477), or text ​“NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).