Parkland, FL

Butterflies, Soccer Inspiration for Alyssa’s Playground in Parkland

After 14-year-old Alyssa’s funeral, a large yellow butterfly flew past her parents, Ilan and Lori Alhadeff. “It was at that moment they felt that it was Alyssa talking to them,” recalls Rabbi Shuey Biston of Chabad of Parkland on Sunday during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Alyssa’s Playground, one of 17 victims in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting on February 14, 2018.
Beloved Theater Mentor Loses Battle with Cancer

“Nadine always wanted a packed house,” said Rabbi Jonathan Kaplan at the funeral of Nadine Shapiro, which drew a crowd close to 300 on Monday. The 67-year-old founder of Coral Springs-based Broadway Bound lost her battle with breast cancer on Saturday. Shapiro was born in New York and raised...
Miramar teen missing since last September found safely in Miami-Dade

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County had a happy update on Tuesday about a teenager who had been missing for over a year. Miramar police announced that 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez was safely located. Gonzalez had last been seen on Sept. 17 of last year at New Renaissance Middle...
Westglades Middle School Band Invites Students To Make Some Noise

As arts education continues to hide behind the shadows of other subjects, Westglades Middle School has found ways to integrate music programs for students. Organized by Christian Gordon, Director of Bands, and Kalyn Todd, Associate Director of Bands, Jump Start Band Camp aims to bridge the gap between existing knowledge of music and encourages students to participate in learning about the program.
BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Second Kings Point Arrest In A Day, Now Ten Since May

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The arrest of Willie McClaine early Tuesday morning is at least the tenth arrest of a Kings Point Delray Beach resident since early Spring. As BocaNewsNow.com reported on Monday, the continued stream of Kings Point arrestees is seemingly unprecedented […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest

Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Defense wants Parkland trial judge disqualified after courtroom outburst

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Defense lawyers are demanding the removal of Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting trial, saying she took her criticism of their team too far when they rested their case without warning earlier this week. In a motion filed Friday, the ...
ANOTHER KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH ARREST

EIGHTH KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED SINCE MAY! CONVICTED FELON. Resident Charged, Handcuffed, Jailed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — What is going on in Kings Point? Once the aspirational haven of senior living for so many, it’s rapidly turning into the bad senior […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Broward mom pleads for help in finding son's killer

FORT LAUDERDALE -  It's been six months since Collette Black's world was shattered.In March, her 34-year-old son Steven Black was shot to death at a neighborhood convenience store. "I want to see my son again, do his laundry, cook shrimp for him," she said fighting back tears. "Steven was a good person and whoever did this knows he would do anything for you," she said. Back on March 13th, Stephen was shopping at Tony's market at 800 NW 22nd Road when surveillance video captures a man wearing a hoodie. That man is then seen approaching Black without warning and fatally shooting him.According to Collette...
Florida Man Dies Snorkeling Off Islamorada

A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada, according to a report from Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton,20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness, deputies said. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed toward...
