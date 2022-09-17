Read full article on original website
Ukraine Urges UN To Strip Russia Of Veto Power: Zelenskyy Says While 'World Wants Peace', Putin 'Only One Who Wants War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly to unite against Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. What Happened: In his much-anticipated fiery video address to the U.N., Zelenskyy requested member nations to strip Moscow of its veto power on the U.N. Security Council, other than imposing sanctions.
Marjorie Taylor Greene launches 10-minute rant about being asked to help Ukraine as Putin raises nuclear threat
Marjorie Taylor Greene filmed a 10-minute rant complaining that she was being asked to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.The Georgia lawmaker’s bizarre video from her congressional office came as Vladimir Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 Russian reservists and hinted he would think about using nuclear weapons.But the QAnon-supporting congresswoman was more worried that a Ukrainian lobbyist had visited her office and left a letter, and a used Russian shell.The right-wing politician told her followers that unlike Joe Biden she did not care about Ukraine’s border.“There is a country’s border that he (Biden) cares about and it...
Hundreds arrested as Russians protest Putin’s call to mobilise troops
Protests have broken out across several cities in Russia, including the capital Moscow, after Vladimir Putin announced he was mobilising troops for the war in Ukraine.Demonstrators shouting “No war!” and “send Putin to the trenches!” took to the streets in the capital and there were reports of protests in other places, including the Siberian cities of Ulan-Ude and Tomsk, as well as Khabarovsk close to the Chinese border, according to Avtozak, a Russian group that monitors protests. In Novosibirsk, videos showed people chanting: “I don’t want to die for Putin or for you!”. There were also reports of protests...
The politicians vying to lead Italy's next government
ROME (AP) — The main candidates in Italy’s general election Sunday to elect a new Parliament and determine who next governs the country include some familiar names and some lesser-known ones. They range from from three-time Premier Silvio Berlusconi to far-right opposition leader Giorgia Meloni, who is ahead in opinion polls and intent on becoming Italy’s first woman to hold the premiership. Here are the main players in the Sept. 25 election: GIORGIA MELONI Riding high in voter opinion surveys for weeks now, Meloni might become Italy’s first far-right premier since the end of World War II, and its first ever female leader. Her Brothers of Italy party has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity since the vote in 2018, when it polled just over 4%.
Pound drops to 37-year low against dollar; Bank of England prepares to raise interest rates – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as markets anticipate another rise in UK interest rates at noon today
